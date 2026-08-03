State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MHT CET Seat Allotment Result 2026 for round 1. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of the State Cell at fe2026.mahacet.org. MHT CET Seat Allotment Result 2026 for round 1 out at fe2026.mahacet.org, direct link here (Pexels/Representational Image)

All candidates allotted a seat in Round 1 can accept the offered seat through their login, as per the Allotment of CAP Round I from August 3 to August 5, 2026. Candidates can report to the allotted institute and confirm their admission by submitting the required documents and paying the fee after CAP round 1, from August 3 to August 5, 2026.

Direct link to check MHT CET Seat Allotment Result 2026

MHT CET Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check Candidates who want to check the seat allotment result can find the direct link by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of State Cell at fe2026.mahacet.org.

2. Click on MHT CET Seat Allotment Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The Institute shall verify the required documents, upload the candidates' admissions to the online system through the Institute Login immediately, and issue a system-generated receipt confirming admission and a fee-paid receipt to the candidate. If it is found that the seat allotted to the candidate is based on false claims made in the candidate's application, then the institute shall not admit such a candidate, and such a candidate shall raise the grievance through his/her login form from August 3 to August 5, 2026.

Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in Round I (auto-freeze) shall pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode through their login, and Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds. The second round allotment result will be released on August 6, 2026. The same can be checked on the official website.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.