IIT Kanpur launches online course on Advanced DS and ML for Business Analytics
The program offers practical training in Python and R programming, data analysis, data visualisation, machine learning, and generative AI.
The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur, has launched an online certificate course on Advanced Data Science and Machine Learning for Business Analytics. The six-month online course is scheduled to begin on October 3, 2026.
The programme is designed to equip working professionals with industry-relevant skills in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and business analytics, enabling them to leverage data-driven technologies to make informed business decisions.
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As per the official press statement issued by IIT, the course is developed in collaboration with faculty from leading IITs and IIMs. The program offers practical training in Python and R programming, data analysis, data visualisation, machine learning, and generative AI. Participants will gain hands-on experience in applying these tools to solve real-world business problems, automate routine tasks, and generate actionable insights for organisations.
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Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who have a graduation degree from any with a minimum aggregate score of 55% from a recognised university or institution can apply. Candidates with three or more years of relevant professional work experience are eligible with a minimum aggregate score of 40%. Admissions for the programme are open until mid-September 2026.
Speaking about the programme, Prof. Abhinav Tripathi, Program Coordinator and faculty member in the Department of Management Sciences at IIT Kanpur, said "In today's rapidly evolving professional landscape, AI/ML and its tools have become essential career skills and capabilities. Young professionals must augment their domain expertise with AI/ML capabilities to innovate, solve complex problems with data-driven insights, and lead organisational transformation. This programme has been designed to provide participants with practical, industry-relevant knowledge and hands-on exposure to AI, machine learning, and business analytics, enabling them to confidently apply these technologies to real-world business challenges."
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The application fee is ₹1000/- + 18% GST. The program fee is ₹85,000/- + 18% GST. The payment should be made through online mode.
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