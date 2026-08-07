Karnataka SIR: Draft electoral roll publication deferred to August 24

The publication of Karnataka’s draft electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has been deferred to August 24, and the final electoral roll will now be published on October 27, according to a revised schedule issued by the Chief Electoral Officer’s office on Friday. The final electoral roll will be published on October 27, more than two months after the start of the house-to-house verification exercise.

The revised schedule follows an August 7 letter from the Election Commission of India and retains October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date for the electoral roll revision.

The Chief Electoral Officer’s office said the Election Commission had “issued a revised schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Electoral Rolls in Karnataka, with 01.10.2026 as the qualifying date.”

Under the new schedule, house-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers, which began on June 30, will continue until August 17. The rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations are also scheduled for August 17.

The draft electoral roll will be published on August 24, following which voters will have until September 23 to submit claims and objections. The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will continue until October 22.

The final electoral roll will be published on October 27, more than two months after the start of the house-to-house verification exercise.

Karnataka began the SIR of its electoral rolls on June 30, with chief minister D K Shivakumar submitting his enumeration form while urging residents across the state to participate in the exercise.