'Hands off our Jantar Mantar': CJP reacts sharply to HC's remarks on protest site

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday said it "will not tolerate taking away" Jantar Mantar as a protest site, hours after the Delhi High Court expressed reservations against the use of the venue located at the heart of the Capital. The CJP-led students' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar last month. (Hindustan Times) The CJP last month had spearheaded the students’ agitation at Jantar Mantar against the NEET-UG paper leak that ultimately led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister. “HANDS OFF our Jantar Mantar! Before trying to take away our protest site, tell us if you will designate the India Gate where we can exercise our fundamental right to peacefully protest. You took away the India Gate. We will not tolerate taking away of OUR Jantar Mantar too!” Das said on X.

On July 19, a day before the CJP’s proposed march to Parliament, the Delhi Police said that Jantar Mantar is adesignated protest site and demonstrations are allowed to be held at the venue with prior permission. In November last year, Delhi Police had detained several people protesting at India Gate against air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).“India Gate is not a protest site. The designated protest site in New Delhi is Jantar Mantar, as per the Supreme Court’s directions. That is why we have advised everyone to follow the guidelines. At India Gate, people come along with their families to enjoy, and it is a national monument. There are VIP routes here; we are deployed here regularly,” New Delhi district DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla was quoted as saying by ANI. Watch | Jantar Mantar deserted after CJP calls off protest, municipal corporation steps in to clean Das’s remarks came against the backdrop of the Delhi High Court’s observation that demonstrations at a centrally located venue like the Jantar Mantar unnecessarily “hold the entire city to ransom”. “According to me, these things should not happen in the city, but it’s the government’s call. Law and order is the police’s department. Why should the city be put to ransom unnecessarily?,” a bench of Justice Amit Mahajan said. Also Read | Jantar Mantar protest: Rahul Gandhi defends students, blames Shah for violence on students “Personally, if you have to ask me, I have a different view. I don’t think protests should happen inside the city,” he added.