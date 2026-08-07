Can banks charge for UPI payments now? Here is what we know

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a Bill to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. Even if passed by the Rajya Sabha and approved by the President, the law will apply only to a limited set of transactions and will not affect regular UPI payments. UPI payments have remained free for consumers since their launch in 2016. (Representative image) It will not change anything for existing UPI users. No charges will be levied on person-to-person UPI transactions. The Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), if and when applicable, will apply only to a limited set of merchant transactions above a certain threshold and at a nominal rate, far lower than the MDRs charged on debit or credit card transactions. The Bill removes the existing provision that prevents banks and payment service providers from charging a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions. ALSO READ | Big change in UPI policy? Payments above ₹2,000 may carry a fee. What we know What is MDR? MDR is a small fee paid by merchants to banks and payment companies every time a customer makes a digital payment. For example, when a customer pays a shopkeeper through a digital payment system, the merchant may pay a small processing fee to the payment provider.

UPI payments have remained free from MDR charges since 2020 to encourage digital payments and reduce cash usage. How UPI works UPI, short for Unified Payments Interface, allows people to transfer money instantly from one bank account to another using a mobile phone. It has become India’s most popular digital payment method and is used by millions of people every day for shopping, bill payments and money transfers. Will UPI users have to pay transaction charges? The Payments Council of India (PCI) said that the proposed amendment does not mean users will have to pay to make UPI payments. "UPI has always been free for consumers since its launch in 2016. Every Indian can continue making instant digital payments without paying any transaction charges," PCI said. The industry body added that any merchant service charges, if introduced, would be commercial arrangements between merchants and payment service providers and would not directly translate into consumer charges.