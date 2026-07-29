Mumbai man flags how UPI AutoPay mandates quietly drain money: 'Most people never notice a ₹79 deduction'

A Mumbai-based man has caught the internet's attention after sharing how teaching his mother to use UPI led to an unexpected discovery - multiple active AutoPay mandates created through free trials that she did not realise she had signed up for. The man warned that “most people never notice a ₹79 deduction” hidden among their regular UPI transactions. (Pixabay/Representative)

Taking to LinkedIn, Lokesh Ahuja, assistant vice president (Brand Management) at Nykaa and an IIM Mumbai graduate, recalled teaching his mother how to use UPI a few months ago. He said that while scrolling through her phone, he noticed "half a dozen" AutoPay mandates and asked what she had subscribed to. "Nothing," she replied.

Ahuja then realised that all the AutoPay mandates were linked to free trial offers. " ₹0 for the first 30 days. But they also take permission to charge you automatically every month until you cancel," he wrote.

He explained that the small recurring charges often go unnoticed because they get buried among dozens of other UPI transactions. "Most people never notice a ₹79 deduction. Because it quietly disappears inside an account statement with a hundred other UPI transactions," he wrote.

Calling AutoPay mandates the "real product" behind free trials, Ahuja added, "That's the real product behind a free trial. Not the first free month. But the AutoPay mandate."

Concluding his post on a reflective note, he wrote, "Strange how our parents once worried about us crossing the road. Now we worry about them crossing the internet."