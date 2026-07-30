Giant 'participation trophy' mocking Trump in NYC goes viral: Here's why

A giant gold "participation trophy" mocking President Donald Trump over the ongoing Iran conflict has gone viral after appearing in New York City's Foley Square, marking the latest satirical installation by anonymous art collective Secret Handshake. People take pictures of the 'Iran War Participation Trophy' at Foley Square on July 29, 2026 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to The Mirror US, the 10-foot-tall trophy was unveiled on Wednesday in lower Manhattan. The group said the installation was meant to criticize Trump's handling of the Iran war while inviting members of the public to take part in the display.

The trophy previously appeared on the National Mall in Washington, DC, before being brought to New York.

Why was the trophy installed? In a statement, Secret Handshake described the installation as "the largest ever awarded to a sitting president" and said it was "an attempt to de-escalate the conflict through positive reinforcement."

A plaque attached to the trophy sarcastically explained the award, reading: “We hereby award President Donald J Trump this participation trophy for his enthusiastic involvement in the Iran War. While some concern themselves with military strategy, diplomacy, or measurable outcomes, President Trump demonstrated the courage to participate regardless of the final score.”