Where has Lindsay Clancy been for the last 3 years? Inside her medical custody after her children’s deaths

She was initially taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where she remained for weeks. On February 7, 2023, she appeared virtually for her first arraignment from her hospital bed and pleaded not guilty.

Clancy was seriously injured on January 24, 2023, after jumping from the second floor of her Duxbury home. She suffered a major spinal injury and was left unable to walk. Her three children, Cora, Dawson and Callan, died after the incident.

Lindsay Clancy has spent most of the past three years in medical and psychiatric facilities rather than a regular prison. After the January 2023 deaths of her three children, she was first treated at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston before moving to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. By May 2023, she had been transferred to Tewksbury State Hospital, where she has remained in state custody while receiving mental health and medical care. She is now appearing in Plymouth Superior Court for her murder trial, often in a wheelchair because of the spinal injury she suffered after jumping from her home’s second-floor window.

What is the primary argument of Lindsay Clancy's defense in her murder trial?

What is the primary argument of Lindsay Clancy's defense in her murder trial?

Why was Lindsay Clancy in a wheelchair during her court appearances?

Why was Lindsay Clancy in a wheelchair during her court appearances?

By March 23, court records showed that Clancy had been moved to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. Her physical injuries meant she needed ongoing rehabilitation and medical care.

That stay did not become her long-term placement. In May 2023, she was transferred to Tewksbury State Hospital after doctors said she needed further mental health treatment. The Boston Globe reported at the time that the move followed her treatment at Brigham and Women’s and Spaulding.

Also Read: Patrick Clancy before and after children’s deaths: Lindsay Clancy, new wife Rachel Danis and his life-changing journeys

Why was Lindsay Clancy moved to a psychiatric hospital? Tewksbury State Hospital is a state-run facility in Massachusetts, not a traditional prison. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says the 370-bed hospital treats adults with medical and mental illnesses and provides round-the-clock nursing care, rehabilitation, psychology and other services.

Clancy has remained there for more than three years. Court proceedings have also taken place remotely from the hospital, including her October 2023 arraignment, when she appeared in a wheelchair.

Her stay has continued while the legal case moved forward. NBC Boston reported in March 2026 that she was still receiving mental health treatment at Tewksbury State Hospital under constant supervision.

Her physical condition is also a major reason her court appearances require special arrangements. She has been paralyzed from the waist down since the 2023 fall and uses a wheelchair.

Also Read: Patrick Clancy and Dr. Rachel Danis complete relationship timeline: Dating, move to New York and marriage

Where is Lindsay Clancy now during her murder trial? Clancy’s current trial began with jury selection in July 2026. She faces three first-degree murder charges over the deaths of her children.

Her defense does not dispute that she caused the deaths. Instead, her lawyers argue that she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and should not be found criminally responsible. Prosecutors have presented a different view, arguing that she understood what she was doing and acted deliberately.

The case is now in the defense phase. On August 19, psychologist Paul Zeizel testified that Clancy was not criminally responsible because of severe mental illness. The court session ended early that day because Judge William Sullivan cited an “unforeseen circumstance.”

So, for most of the three years since the January 2023 tragedy, Clancy has been under medical and psychiatric custody at Tewksbury rather than serving time in a prison. Her future will depend on the outcome of the ongoing trial.