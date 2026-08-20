Kolkata: India are likely to play Cape Verde in Kolkata or Kochi on October 6. With the match against Brazil scheduled here on October 3 and two more away to New Zealand in November, 2026 could be the year India play four matches against teams from the last World Cup, an unprecedented event in the history of the men’s team. Football: India-Cape Verde likely on Oct. 6

“There aren’t too many stadiums in India that meet the requirements of holding a FIFA international. Hence, Kolkata or Kochi,” an official at All India Football Federation (AIFF) told HT on Wednesday.

Cape Verde, whose fairytale run in the 2026 World Cup included holding champions Spain to a 0-0 draw and taking finalists Argentina to extra-time, have promoted assistant Humberto Bettencourt as head coach following Bubista’s move to a club in Morocco. They will come to India after Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Mali (away, September 23) and Rwanda (home, September 27). Rwanda are coached by former India head coach Stephen Constantine.

It is likely that Khalid Jamil’s India will prepare for the friendlies with a training camp in Kolkata once the international window begins on September 21. AIFF is trying for another friendly before the game against Brazil, the official said.

For India’s first match against Brazil, who are expected to bring a 90-member delegation, five representatives from CBF, the Brazil federation, is scheduled to reach Kolkata late on Wednesday for a recce that will last till Friday.

In other news, another AIFF official said Diamond Harbour FC have failed to meet Wednesday’s 2pm deadline to pay approximately ₹66 lakh as the second instalment of their participation fee for the Indian Super League. “Since there is no time to draft in a new club, it is possible that this season’s competition will have 13 teams,” the official said.