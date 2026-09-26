MrBeast joins Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi at Ramayana event in Mumbai, chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Watch

At the event, MrBeast was seen posing with Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey. One candid moment from the event has now surfaced on social media, where Ranbir was seen gently asking the YouTuber to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’, to which he agreed and then greeted everyone present at the event to loud cheers. Ranbir also explained the meaning of the term to him and the two talked to each other.

Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana has been billed as the most expensive Indian film ever made. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in the epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari. On Saturday, the makers of Ramayana held a pre-release event with selected media and press members in Mumbai. It was attended by MrBeast, the world's most-subscribed individual YouTuber.

All about Ramayana Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of Valmiki’s epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, along with a large ensemble cast including Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor, among others. Part One will release in November this year, while Part Two is scheduled for release next year, ahead of Diwali.

The makers recently released the first song, Jai Jai Ram, from the film. The song release was accompanied by a new motion poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Producer Namit Malhotra also explained why Ganesh Chaturthi was chosen for the song's launch. He said, "Shri Ram is at the heart of Ramayana and, for generations, has been the guide we turn to through every phase of life. In moments of darkness, we seek his strength. In moments of uncertainty, we look to his path. And in moments of joy, we remember him with gratitude. Jai Jai Ram comes from that deeply personal and timeless relationship we share with Shri Ram. While Ramayana is being created on a great scale, its true foundation lies in its emotion, its values and its devotion. With Jai Jai Ram, we wanted our first song to reflect that soul , to celebrate Shri Ram not only as someone we worship, but as the protector, guide and source of strength we carry within us. Beginning this musical journey on Ganesh Chaturthi felt especially meaningful because, in our culture, every auspicious beginning starts by seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha.”