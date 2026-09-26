Chiranjeevi tells Jason Sanjay he looks exactly like his dad Vijay did in the '90s: ‘Why aren’t you acting?'
At a promotional event for Sigma in Hyderabad, Chiranjeevi spoke about Jason Sanjay and his father Vijay. Here's what he said.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and superstar C Joseph Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, is set to debut as a director in the film industry soon. At an event promoting his debut film Sigma in Hyderabad, Chiranjeevi stated that Jason looked exactly like his father did in the early 1990s. He also stated that he questioned the debutant about not becoming an actor. Here’s how he responded.
Chiranjeevi tells Jason Sanjay he looks like Vijay
Vijay debuted in 1992 with Naalaiya Theerpu, directed by his father, SA Chandrasekhar. Chiranjeevi thought Jason looked exactly the same as the CM did back then. He said on stage while promoting Sigma, “When Jason came and invited me to this event, I said, you look exactly like your father did in 1993-94-95. Why aren’t you acting instead of directing? He said that writing and directing are something he has been interested in for a long time. So, he thought this was what he must pursue.”
However, instead of crediting his father for his creative genes, Chiranjeevi credited his grandparents, Chandrasekhar and Shoba. “I feel that he imbibed qualities from both his grandfather and grandmother. His grandfather directed Chattaniki Kallu Levu (1981) and Devanthakudu (1984), and his grandmother wrote the stories for them,” said the actor, referring to his own Telugu films directed by Vijay’s dad and written by his mom. Chiranjeevi and Chandrasekhar also worked on Palletoori Monagadu (1983).
Chiranjeevi also added, “So, he has it in his genes, not from his father, but from his grandparents. We know what great heights his grandfather and father have reached. I hope Jason Sanjay achieves the same with Sigma as he pursues his passion in filmmaking.”
Vijay’s work with his father
Chandrasekhar launched his son Vijay as a hero in 1992 and directed several formative films that helped Vijay achieve stardom. He directed films such as Senthoorapandi (1993), Rasigan (1994), Deva (1995), Vishnu (1995), Maanbumigu Maanavan (1996), and Once More (1997). Vijay soon found his footing in the film industry and was a popular name by the 2000s, with Ajith Kumar being perceived as his rival.
About Jason Sanjay’s debut Sigma
Sigma is directed by Jason and produced by Lyca Productions. Starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles, it was scheduled for release in July. However, its release was postponed when Vijay’s Jana Nayagan finally received CBFC certification after months of delay and hit screens. Jason’s debut is a heist film, and it remains to be seen how it fares when it releases in theatres on October 2.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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