Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi greets PM Narendra Modi, sings at Bhajan clubbing programme. Watch

The director performed a soulful rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa and a bhajan. He greeted the PM and introduced himself as the writer and director of Hanuman Ansh, prompting a loud cheer from the audience. PM Modi also cheered for him from the audience as he smiled and continued with his performance. The director shared a series of videos from the event on his Instagram Stories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took part in Bhajan clubbing, a modern trend in which youngsters gather in concert-like settings to sing, clap, and dance to Hindu devotional songs. PM Modi attended the event on the 110th birthday anniversary of Sangh Parivar ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay at a park opposite the BJP headquarters. At the event, Hanuman Ansh director, Vishal Chaturvedi, performed a devotional song.

Throughout the event, PM Modi was seen clapping and playing a tambourine-like instrument to a Bhajan dedicated to Lord Ram. Bhajan clubbing is a modern cultural trend in which youngsters gather in high-energy, concert-style settings to perform traditional devotional songs.

The attendees, including many representing Gen Z, chant, sing along, clap and dance to traditional spiritual lyrics set to modern, high-energy acoustic or electronic rhythms.