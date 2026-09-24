What are NTR and KCR doing in Nani's The Paradise? Chiranjeevi, Amar Singh Chamkila referenced
While Srikanth Odela built a fictional world in The Paradise, he tapped onto real-life personalities to bring it to life. Know all about it.
The Paradise was released in theatres this Thursday, and Srikanth Odela’s sophomore film sees him turn into a fanboy. Even though Nani’s film is set in the titular fictional world, it references some very real-world personalities. What’s more, it even features lookalikes of some of them without explicitly naming them. Know all about it. *Spoilers ahead*
(Also Read: The Paradise movie review: Nani's film leaves you with a sense of déjà vu; bogged down by legacy it doesn't live up to)
The NTR and KCR lookalikes in The Paradise
Midway through The Paradise, when Nani’s Jadal and his people are deep in the throes of revolution, a new character is introduced. MLA Shankaranna, played by Priyadarshi Pulikonda, tries to understand the issues of the Savaari tribe. Even though Jadal is sceptical, he promises them the dignity and life they deserve.
Deep Dive
While never explicitly named, Shankaranna’s tilak and features are a dead giveaway that he’s supposed to be politician Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, better known as KCR. The former Chief Minister of Telangana was once the Vice-President of Andhra Pradesh Youth Congress and held key positions in the Assembly in the 1980s, the time period during which The Paradise is set.
At the end of the film, not only does Shankaranna help the Savaaris, but he also brings along someone who’s only referred to as the ‘CM’ to help them gain legal recognition. Again, while this Chief Minister is never named, the silhouette shown to the audience is a giveaway that it’s Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), the late Telugu superstar and former CM of Andhra Pradesh.
Chiranjeevi, Amar Singh Chamkila references
The Paradise is filled with Easter eggs underneath all the fluff for those willing to look. Mohan Babu’s Shikanja Malik’s fighting style is an easy reference to Kamal Haasan’s Senapathy from Indian. Chiranjeevi’s films and posters establish the time period, with characters either watching his films or lazing next to his posters in plain sight.
Another marker of the period is a Punjabi character who, towards the end of the film, listens to the music of the legendary Amar Singh Chamkila while on police duty. The Paradise begins with a homage to the revolutionary Telangana poet and singer Gummadi Vittal Rao, better known as Gaddar. A short clip even plays with Gaddar singing one of his famous ballads.
The Paradise never explicitly mentions Telangana or Hyderabad, but the geographical references of Old City are everywhere. Culinary landmarks like Paradise Biryani and Liberty Cafe are also hard to miss. Set in the fictional city of Paradise, where the Savaari tribe is exploited by a feudal overlord, Odela tried to incorporate enough real-world references to make it work.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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