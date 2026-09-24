Mahima Nambiar shot Mandaadi song 6 days after surgery for accident that left her with collapsed face, 20 stitches
While celebrating Mandaadi's success, director Mathimaran spoke about the circumstances under which Mahima Nambiar shot the film.
Director Mathimaran’s Mandaadi hit screens on September 10 and clashed with PS Mithran’s Sardar 2. The film starring Soori and Mahima Nambiar has since grossed ₹100 crore worldwide. Speaking at an event celebrating the film’s success, Mathimaran revealed that Mahima was involved in an accident days before she shot for the film.
Mathimaran reveals Mahima Nambiar’s accident
Mathimaran spoke about Mahima while celebrating Mandaadi’s success. Revealing that she returned to set days after a major accident left her face injured, he stated that she shot for a song just six days post-surgery.
“I saw in a couple of interviews where you mentioned crying after performing. Thank you so much for the effort you put into the movie,” he said. Talking about the song Usure Needhan Pulla, he added, “I don’t think many people know about her accident. About five days before the shoot of this song, she had a major accident. Her face was completely collapsed and injured, leaving over 20 stitches.”
Mahima event sent Mathimaran a selfie after the accident, he said. “Yet I shamelessly asked if she could come to the shooting. I had no other way. She returned to the set on the sixth day after her plastic surgery. Behind our success is her immense hard work and dedication. I will never forget it,” added the filmmaker.
After the film’s release, Mahima posted pictures of her look from Mandaadi on Instagram. “I still remember calling my people and breaking down after doing certain scenes. The emotional baggage that this character carried felt too heavy on some days, yet somehow, I enjoyed every bit of it,” she wrote, adding, “Months spent in the same place, in the same house, surrounded by the same people… and after a point, Thondi felt like home, and the people there felt like family.”
Mahima Nambiar’s work
Mahima, who was born as Gopika Palat Chirakkaraveettil in Kerala, has worked in Malayalam and Tamil cinema. She debuted in 2010 with Kaaryasthan in Malayalam and in Tamil with Saattai in 2012. She is known for starring in films such as Kuttram 23 (2017), Puriyatha Puthir (2017), Magamuni (2019), Madhura Raja (2019), RDX: Robert Dony Xavier (2023), Chandramukhi 2 (2023), Jai Ganesh (2024), Little Hearts (2024), and Bromance (2025).
Mandaadi also stars Suhas, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindravjay, Bala Saravanan, and Stun Siva. According to the trade website Sacnilk, it grossed ₹111.80 crore worldwide and made ₹81.90 crore net in India. The film has beaten the lifetime collection of Arun Matheswaran’s Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi’s DC, which collected ₹106.90 crore. It is trailing behind Venky Atluri’s Suriya- and Mamitha Baiju-starrer Vishwanath & Sons, which grossed ₹209.44 crore.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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