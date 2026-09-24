London, "The Odyssey", Homer's 3000-year-old poem about a Greek war hero's journey back home, is getting a new adaptation, a sci-fi one, just months after Christopher Nolan's movie brought the story back to life on the big screen. Audible announces 'Odysseus Rising', a new sci-fi adaptation of Homer's 'The Odyssey'

Audible, a leading provider of spoken word entertainment, on Thursday announced "Odysseus Rising", a new original sci-fi adaptation of Homer's "The Odyssey", written by acclaimed novelist Adrian Tchaikovsky and narrated by "Lord of the Rings" and "Planet of the Apes" star Andy Serkis.

The project has been in development since late 2024, bringing together two of science fiction's most prestigious voices for this epic retelling, the audio platform said.

Odysseus was the subject of Nolan's latest hit where Matt Damon stepped up to play the battle-weary warrior. First movie to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras, the film turned out to be a box office behemoth by earning UD 1.68 billion at the box office. It also became one of the most debated movies in Nolan's career.

The Audible's take on the epic story by "Children of Time" author blends storytelling with groundbreaking sound design featuring Dolby Atmos to deliver an interstellar retelling of Homer's epic tale, a release stated here.

"Taking on a project like this was a real challenge, working with the spirit of the original and exploring the concepts of gods, monsters and the great journey through the science-fiction tradition. Following in Odysseus's footsteps and taking his travels into the realms of space and time, was a real privilege and I'm over the moon to be working with Andy Serkis on the project," Tchaikovsky said.

Serkis, praised Tchaikovsky's re-imagining of "The Odyssey" as "a staggering act of ingenuity".

"Transporting this ancient story into the distant future gives it new life and meaning. As an actor, having the opportunity to voice both Homer and Adrian's creations is immensely rewarding and recording in tandem with Audible's cutting-edge production is a dream come true. Listeners are in for a blockbuster treat," the actor-filmmaker said.

Aurelie de Troyer, Head of Audible Content, International, said, they felt privileged to work with two of the most prestigious voices in science fiction.

"Attaching both Adrian and Andy to this production, and supporting them with our state-of-the-art process, demonstrates Audible as being the home of cinematic audio storytelling. This project has been a long time in the making, and lands at a moment when interest in this classical masterpiece has never been greater, with a new generation of audiences discovering the power of Homer's epic."

As per the official synopsis, the new "The Odyssey" is set after a decade of war in Ilium, which is now a ruined world of ashes.

"The Ithaca, a ship besieged by oligarchs and parasites, resolutely awaits the return of their Captain. Carrying the weight of duty and the dead, Odysseus begins the long journey home, flying in the face of the Gods. But the Gods will not be defied. If Odysseus is doomed to never reach the safe harbour of his people, he must find a way to bring the Ithaca to him. And so, his real journey begins, not through space, but deep into time itself.

"Odysseus Rising", an Audible Original, will be available exclusively on Audible from February 25, 2027.

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