‘Never felt safe’: Neeraj Pandey slams BJP MLA Maithili Thakur's ‘I feel safe in Bihar’ statement over Jamui incident
Bihar-born writer-lyricist Neeraj Pandey has written a note rebutting BJP MLA Maithili Thakur's defence of the law and order in Bihar.
Writer Neeraj Pandey has taken umbrage at Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur defending the state’s law and order situation following the molestation and moral policing incident in Jamui, where two teenagers were accosted and harassed by a group of men. The writer-lyricist took the BJP MLA to task, saying everyone’s lived experience in the state was different.
Neeraj Pandey rebuts Maithili Thakur
The writer, known for his work in films such as Mrs, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, and Happy Patel, took to social media on Wednesday, sharing a note as a carousel on Instagram. He addressed Maithili Thakur’s statement that she felt safe in Bihar and wrote, “Good for you. Par sabka Bihar ek hi Bihar nahi hai (There isn't one Bihar for everyone). Not everyone who grew up there got to say that.”
Neeraj, who hails from Bihar’s Buxar, added, “I am from Bihar. And I never felt safe growing up there. With all my privileges of even being a man, my physical boundaries were invaded many times. Your comfort doesn't speak for everyone. The reality of any state or society should be asked from the people on the receiving end. I was on the receiving end.”
The writer addressed the Jamui incident and added, “Ask the girl who faced the unfortunate incident. And mind you that Jamui is not just one stand-alone incident. Ask any girl, I would say. Homeland is not always the land of fairytales. It is also the place of trauma we carry in our lives. One day, I'll write down everything that happened.” He ended his note saying that maybe someday, he would write it all in a book.
The Jamui incident and Maithili Thakur's statement
On September 19, a group of men stopped two Class X students in Bihar's Jamui after they were returning from a local tourist spot and made vulgar comments. The group then slapped around the boy and sexually assaulted the girl as the two pleaded for help.
Even as the Bihar government were criticised for the incident, Maithili Thakur, the current Member of Legislative Assembly for the Alinagar constituency, said that the incident was not a reflection on the state’s safety. She said, “I am a daughter of Bihar, and I feel safe in Bihar.”
Regardless, the incident triggered nationwide outrage and prompted the state police to form the SIT, led by sub-divisional police officer Deepti Monali, to track down the suspects.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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