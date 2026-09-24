Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on playing Pakistani spy in Udta Teer: ‘I do what the script demands’

The trailer for the upcoming spy comedy Udta Teer was unveiled on Wednesday in Mumbai. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles and is helmed by debutante director Akash A Kaushik. The film's premise of a Pakistani agent forgetting his mission in India has spawned chatter on social media. At the trailer launch event, Ayushmann said he had no hesitation in playing a Pakistani agent in the film. Ayushmann Khurrana plays a Pakistani spy in Udta Teer.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Udta Teer Udta Teer revolves around a Pakistani spy named Bilal Ahmad (Ayushmann), who enters India and suffers from memory loss after an accident, mistakenly believing he is an Indian spy.

Responding to a question at the trailer launch, Ayushmann said, “It was part of the script. As an actor, you are ready to do anything. This is a spy comedy, a patriotic comedy, and a genre bender. I do what the script demands; I'm a director's baby. It is a fantastic script.”

Ayushmann called the role ‘the most difficult character’ because of how he had to stay straight-faced amid all the chaos and comedy happening around him. The actor, known for films like Thamma, Andhadhun, and Dum Laga Ke Haisha, said, “It is the most difficult character because things were happening around him. I had to have that straight face, though there were moments when I felt like laughing, but I couldn't. I had to be normal while there was chaos happening around me.”