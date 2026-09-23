Vir Das scores third International Emmy nomination for stand-up comedy special Fool Volume

Fool Volume is nominated alongside Division Palermo Season 2, Man vs Baby, and Old Dog, New Tricks. Sharing the update, Vir wrote in the caption, “Ummmmm 🇮🇳❤️🙏 An International Emmy Nomination. Our third for India. This fool thanks you.”

Vir is no stranger to the International Emmys! He won the International Emmy Award for Best Comedy for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing, tying with the British series Derry Girls Season 3 in 2023. In 2021, he received his first International Emmy nomination in the Best Comedy category for his special Vir Das: For India. He also made history as the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards ceremony in 2024.

About Vir Das: Fool Volume Vir Das: Fool Volume premiered on Netflix on July 18 last year. The stand-up special has been filmed across Mumbai, New York and London. This Netflix special stems from Vir's speech loss experience before the biggest show of his career, as per news agency ANI. What came next was Fool Volume: his most self-aware work to date. Vir takes on everything from silence and self-doubt to rediscovering joy.

Speaking about the nomination, Vir Das said, “There’s something wonderfully strange about being nominated for an International Emmy for a show called Fool Volume. This special came from a period when I literally lost my voice, so to see something that began in silence travel this far is pretty surreal. For India was the first time I understood that our comedy could find a home on a global stage, Landing gave me an Emmy, and now Fool Volume has brought me back into that conversation. I’m incredibly grateful to Netflix, my team and everyone who helped make this very strange, very personal show. Three nominations is something I never imagined when we made the first one, so I’m just going to enjoy the fact that the fool keeps getting louder.”

When Vir talked about his show Talking about his new special, Vir had said, as quoted by ANI, "This special is a journey across countries, cultures, and a whole lot of internal chaos. For me, comedy has always been more than just punchlines. It's about connection. Whether you're in London, New York, or Mumbai, laughter sounds the same." It marked Vir's fifth Netflix special, making him the first Indian comedian to reach that milestone.

Hrithik Roshan had praised the special and said, "Had to reinstall Instagram cause I had to say this. Vir Das' Fool Volume has got to be the best stand-up show ever," he wrote along with it. Re-posting it on his Instagram Stories, Vir said, "Day, month, year, life, made! Thank you, Hrithik, for always shining a light and for always being amazing. Thank you, thank you (folded hands emoji). @hrithikroshan I admire you so much!"