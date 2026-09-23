Exclusive | Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man headed for the big screen after OTT? Here's what we know

This one's sure to excite The Family Man fans. HT City has learnt that, if all goes according to plan, the hit web series could soon make the jump to the big screen. Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi in The Family Man

The idea is currently being explored by the team, although a source tells us it isn't inspired by Mirzapur, which recently expanded beyond the OTT space.

"The plans for The Family Man to be made into a film have been in existence for some time now. There is a thought in place, and the team is actively toying with the concept now," the source tells us.