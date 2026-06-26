Raj Nidimoru says Maa Inti Bangaaram earned him more appreciation than Stree and The Family Man: ‘This one hit home’

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru's latest production, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has emerged as a box-office success. Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, the film has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences alike. At the film's recent success meet, Raj reflected on its journey and revealed that Maa Inti Bangaaram has earned him even greater appreciation than some of his biggest successes, including Stree and The Family Man. Raj Nidimoru says Maa Inti Bangaaram's success hit home.

Raj Nidimoru on why Maa Inti Bangaaram is special When asked whether the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram felt more special than his Bollywood and OTT hits, Raj said, "We did so much in Hindi. The Family Man and Stree came and became blockbusters, but I got greater appreciation for Maa Inti Bangaaram than I did for them. So it is very special. Every time I feel like so many people are watching. Stree became such a big blockbuster, and everybody was talking about it, and the same happened with The Family Man as well. But this one hit home."

Raj also spoke about the risks involved in producing films independently. Recalling the challenges he faced while backing Stree, he said that no one was initially willing to produce the film because of uncertainty over its prospects. According to him, Maa Inti Bangaaram faced similar hurdles.

"It was not like investors were coming running to us. We were genuinely worried about things like the OTT sale. When we were designing the movie, we wanted to use Samantha's skill set to elevate the film, but we had budget constraints and a tight schedule. There was also a risk because people were saying so many things about her at the time. Samantha never wanted to make more films, but I asked her to do one more," he said.

Over the years, Raj has backed several successful films and streaming shows, including Stree, which grossed over ₹182 crore worldwide against a reported budget of ₹30 crore, as well as The Family Man, Farzi, Guns & Gulaabs, Citadel: Honey Bunny and more.

About Maa Inti Bangaaram Directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy and produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under the banner of Tralala Moving Pictures, Maa Inti Bangaaram stars Samantha in the lead role alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale.

The film follows Swarna, also known as Jhansi, as she meets her husband's family for the first time. While trying to win them over as the perfect daughter-in-law, a mysterious figure named Karuna resurfaces from her past, threatening to shatter her new life. Swarna must not only overcome her in-laws' expectations but also confront the darkness she has long tried to leave behind.

The film opened to positive reviews, with Samantha's action-packed performance receiving widespread praise. In its first seven days, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected around ₹35 crore at the domestic box office and crossed ₹50 crore worldwide. It remains to be seen whether the film can maintain its momentum and eventually enter the ₹100 crore club.