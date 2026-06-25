Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy with Raj Nidimoru, reveals plans for maternity break: ‘Will be back’

Just days after Maa Inti Bangaaram emerged as a success story, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has given fans another reason to celebrate. The actor has confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru, putting weeks of pregnancy speculation to rest. Sharing the happy news, Samantha revealed that she will soon be taking a maternity break. Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married to Raj Nidimoru in December last year.

Samantha confirms pregnancy The actor shared the happy news during the success meet of her recently released film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, on Wednesday in Hyderabad. Speaking to the media at the event, Samantha said she plans to take a break from acting for a while after wrapping up her current projects.

“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small gap, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha said.

Following the announcement, those in attendance congratulated Samantha. The actor thanked everyone for their wishes and expressed her gratitude for the love and support.

Raj Nidimoru was seated beside Samantha as she confirmed her pregnancy, and was seen smiling when she shared the news with those in attendance.