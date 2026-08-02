Karan Aujla gifts Maldives trip to runaway couple on India's Got Latent; fans call him, 'Man with a golden heart'

Samay asked Vijendra about his biggest goal in life, to which he replied that he wanted to visit the Maldives. Hearing this, Karan immediately offered to sponsor the couple's tickets. He said, "You will be happy to go to Maldives right? So, I will sponsor your tickets." Samay called Karan's gesture "sweet", while Karan added, "You are getting this because of your wife."

Contestant Vijendra Rajak impressed everyone with his wheel stunt performance. During the interaction that followed, the judges also met his wife, and the couple revealed that they eloped as their parents didn't agree with their relationship. Vijendra shared that after just a month of dating, his wife (then-girlfriend) insisted that they get married. Despite financial hardships, he agreed, and the two tied the knot. However, he also revealed that he later had to deal with a police complaint filed by his wife's family.

The latest episode of India's Got Latent featured singer Karan Aujla on the judges' panel alongside comedians Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat , Gurleen Pannu and Rahul Dua. While the show is known for Samay's witty one-liners and the panellists taking humorous digs at one another, this time it was a heartwarming moment that won viewers' hearts.

Later, Vijendra shared a video from the show on Instagram and expressed his gratitude. He wrote, “Thank you so much, India’s Got Latent, for giving me such an amazing platform and unforgettable experience. A huge thank you to Karan Aujla for your appreciation and for this incredible Maldives trip. It truly means a lot to me.”

He also thanked the other panellists, writing, “Thank you so much, Tanmay Bhat, for your love and support. Thank you, Gurleen Pannu. It was a pleasure meeting you. Thank you so much, Rahul Dua, for your encouragement and kindness.”