Karan Aujla gifts Maldives trip to runaway couple on India's Got Latent; fans call him, 'Man with a golden heart'
Fans expressed admiration for Karan Aujla's generous gesture of offering to sponsor a couple's trip to the Maldives on India's Got Latent.
The latest episode of India's Got Latent featured singer Karan Aujla on the judges' panel alongside comedians Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, Gurleen Pannu and Rahul Dua. While the show is known for Samay's witty one-liners and the panellists taking humorous digs at one another, this time it was a heartwarming moment that won viewers' hearts.
Karan Aujla sponsors Maldives tickets for couple
Contestant Vijendra Rajak impressed everyone with his wheel stunt performance. During the interaction that followed, the judges also met his wife, and the couple revealed that they eloped as their parents didn't agree with their relationship. Vijendra shared that after just a month of dating, his wife (then-girlfriend) insisted that they get married. Despite financial hardships, he agreed, and the two tied the knot. However, he also revealed that he later had to deal with a police complaint filed by his wife's family.
Samay asked Vijendra about his biggest goal in life, to which he replied that he wanted to visit the Maldives. Hearing this, Karan immediately offered to sponsor the couple's tickets. He said, "You will be happy to go to Maldives right? So, I will sponsor your tickets." Samay called Karan's gesture "sweet", while Karan added, "You are getting this because of your wife."
Later, Vijendra shared a video from the show on Instagram and expressed his gratitude. He wrote, “Thank you so much, India’s Got Latent, for giving me such an amazing platform and unforgettable experience. A huge thank you to Karan Aujla for your appreciation and for this incredible Maldives trip. It truly means a lot to me.”
He also thanked the other panellists, writing, “Thank you so much, Tanmay Bhat, for your love and support. Thank you, Gurleen Pannu. It was a pleasure meeting you. Thank you so much, Rahul Dua, for your encouragement and kindness.”
Internet reacts
Fans were all praise for Karan's thoughtful gesture. One fan wrote, "My Respect for Karan Aujla just went up!" Another comment read, "Golden heart." One more user wrote, "Karan Aujla winning hearts beyond music. Moments like these show the human side behind the celebrity image." Another fan commented, "Karan Aujla just won everyone’s heart. What an amazing person. 🥹"
About Karan Aujla
Karan Aujla is a Punjabi singer, rapper and songwriter, widely regarded as one of the biggest names in contemporary Punjabi music. Known for hit tracks such as Softly, Tauba Tauba, Admirin You, Winning Speech, and 52 Bars, he has built a massive global fan following.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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