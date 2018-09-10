Ranveer Singh was asked about wedding to Deepika Padukone by Tanmay Bhatt. Watch his hilarious reaction

Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone may remain tight-lipped about their relationship but their reactions sometimes say it all. Comedian Tanmay Bhat called up Ranveer for a late night Instagram live on Sunday and while the actor refused to entertain questions about his rumoured wedding, his reaction was hilarious on its own.

“I have one question, shaadi kab hai (when is the wedding),” Tanmay asked Ranveer a few minutes into the LIVE conversation. Ranveer replied, “Ae chalna! What are you? F*cking Pinkvilla?,” Ranveer said in his reply and both of them broke into a fit of laughter.

Updates | P3: Ranveer Singh and Tanmay Bhat joined instagram Live Chat

-

( Tanmay Asking Ranveer about the wedding + how he feels about the comments he leaves under his posts + telling the story of how they met 😂) pic.twitter.com/u4rKK7APYm — Ranveer Singh TB (@RanveerSinghtbt) September 10, 2018

Deepika was also asked about the wedding at an event for discussion on mental health titled Finding Beauty in Imperfection, organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) in New Delhi on Saturday. Deepika refused to answer the question saying, “I am certainly not answering this question... It’s an extremely insensitive question to ask at an event like this.”

Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding rumours have picked up steam over the last two months with some reports suggesting a November 20 wedding at Italy’s Lake Como. According to a SpotboyE report, a grand puja will be organised 10 days before the wedding in Deepika’s hometown, Bangalore, which will be followed by a lavish reception in Mumbai, expected to be attended by the couple’s Bollywood friends.

Deepika Padukone during a talk on 'Finding Beauty in Imperfection' organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), in New Delhi, Saturday. (PTI)

A source had previously confirmed to Filmfare, “Both Ranveer and Deepika were keen on having a destination wedding in Italy and they have finalised Lake Como as their wedding destination. The place is dotted with exquisite villas along the shoreline, which is why both of them decided to wed in this beautiful place.”

Ranveer had downplayed wedding rumours in an earlier interview to India Today. “These are things I think about. I try to create a life and work balance. As much as I am consumed by my work at the moment, these things (marriage) are on my mind. But nothing decisive as of now,” he had said.

While Deepika and Ranveer have never announced their relationship publicly, they have been rumoured to be dating since 2013. They’ve starred in three films together — Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and the recent Padmaavat — and have been very affectionate towards each other on social media. Ranveer and Deepika frequently leave comments on each others’ pictures.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 12:27 IST