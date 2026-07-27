Ceerat Kang sets sights on international success with Malaysia challenge

For Panchkula's Ceerat Kang, golf has never been just another sport—it has been a way of life. From the time she was seven years old, the fairways became her second home, inspired by watching her elder sister, Heena Kang, practise at the local golf course. Encouraged by their father, the two sisters embraced the game with passion and discipline. While Heena has since turned professional, Ceerat is now carving her own path, armed with ambition and a growing list of achievements. Coached by renowned instructors Laurence Brotheridge and Steven Giuliano, Ceerat has spent the past few months sharpening the finer aspects of her game. (HT Photo)

The 19-year-old, currently ranked No. 1 in the Indian Golf Union (IGU) Ladies Amateur Order of Merit, is all set to represent India at the prestigious Malaysian Ladies Amateur Championship, scheduled from July 28 to 30 at the Glenmarie Golf & Country Club in Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia. The event presents another opportunity for the young golfer to test herself against some of the finest amateur players in the region and continue her steady rise on the international stage.

Coached by renowned instructors Laurence Brotheridge and Steven Giuliano, Ceerat has spent the past few months sharpening the finer aspects of her game. Her focus has been on improving her chipping and putting while also working extensively on mental conditioning.

"I have been training hard on my short game and mental strength over the last few months. The Malaysian Ladies Amateur Championship is a great platform to showcase my form and make a mark," she said.

Ceerat's journey has been marked by consistent progress. She first rose to prominence in 2017 when she was ranked India's No. 1 golfer in Category D. Today, she enters the Malaysian championship in the open category, alongside fellow Indian and Chandigarh golfer Guntas Kaur, who is currently second in the IGU Ladies Amateur rankings.

Training at the Chandigarh Golf Association's Golf Range, Ceerat is determined to make a strong start to the season as she builds towards an even bigger goal—earning a place on the Ladies European Tour (LET), whose qualifying events begin later this year.

The youngster recently represented India at the Queen Sirikit Cup in Bogor, Indonesia, where she competed against some of the best amateur golfers from across the Asia-Pacific region. The experience, she says, has strengthened both her confidence and her resolve.

"Competing against the top players in Asia was an incredible learning experience. Malaysia is another important step in my journey. Every tournament helps me improve, and qualifying for the Ladies European Tour is one of my immediate goals. Beyond that, I want to represent India at the Asian Games and, ultimately, the Olympics," said Ceerat who also competed in the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship in 2021 and Australia Amateur Championsip earlier this year.