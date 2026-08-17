Dipke visited the school to kick off the 'School Thik Karo' campaign. However, after attending the flag hoisting ceremony, he inspected the campus and highlighted the issues.

During his visit to the school on Independence Day, Dipke had highlighted broken windows, defunct CCTV cameras, and a lack of other basic amenities.

The 'School Thik Karo' campaign of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has promoted repair work at a Zilla Parishad school in CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's native village of Santuk Pimpri in Maharashtra.

Why did Abhijeet Dipke launch the 'School Thik Karo' campaign?

Why did Abhijeet Dipke launch the 'School Thik Karo' campaign?

How is the local gram panchayat responding to the concerns raised in the 'School Thik Karo' campaign?

How is the local gram panchayat responding to the concerns raised in the 'School Thik Karo' campaign?

What issues were found at the Zilla Parishad school in Santuk Pimpri during Abhijeet Dipke's visit?

What issues were found at the Zilla Parishad school in Santuk Pimpri during Abhijeet Dipke's visit?

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Action by local gram panchayat As Dipke highlighted the issues, the local gram panchayat ordered repair works at the government school, news agency PTI reported.

Santuk Pimpri Sarpanch Vijay Puri said damaged windows and defunct CCTV cameras are being changed.

"Abhijeet Dipke came to the school and checked its amenities. We have started working on them (infrastructure gaps highlighted by him). (Damaged) windows are being changed, and defunct CCTV cameras are being replaced," Puri told PTI.

"We are installing new window frames. There was also an issue of shortage of water in the toilets. We have arranged round-the-clock supply of water in the washrooms," the sarpanch informed.

The headmaster of the school stated that, acting on the instructions of the authorities, repair works have been undertaken.

"We have received instructions from the higher authorities, and accordingly repair works have been undertaken," the headmaster said.

Also Read | ‘School Thik Karo’: Dipke announces CJP campaign for Independence Day, says rural kids failed ‘in worst way’

'School Thik Karo' campaign Dipke on Saturday (August 15) launched the 'School Thik Karo' campaign from his native village.

During his visit to the school, he reportedly found that toilets lacked water supply. During the inspection of the school in his village, he claimed the washroom was apparently cleaned just ahead of his arrival.

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Dipke told reporters, "If basic things like water are missing from government-run schools even 80 years after India became independent, how is the country going to develop?"

"We have a form comprising a checklist where it can be mentioned whether there are basic amenities available in the school or not. We will gather the data from schools located in Maharashtra and nationwide. Then we will compile the data," he added.