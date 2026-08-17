Assam CM Himanta Sarma takes ‘pure naxal’ jibe at Chidambaram's 'proud to be dimagi naxal' remark
PM Modi on Saturday had said that some ‘dimagi Naxals’ need to be identified and ‘isolated’. His remarks triggered an uproar in the Opposition.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called Congress leader P Chidambaram a ‘pure Naxal’ after the former home minister’s jibe at PM Narendra Modi’s 'dimagi Naxal' remark during his Independence Day speech.
Modi on Saturday had said that some ‘dimagi Naxals’ need to be identified and ‘isolated’. His remarks triggered an uproar in the Opposition. There were several reactions to the remark, but one that made headlines was Congress leader P Chidambaram’s, when he said he was ‘proud to be a dimagi Naxal’.
Also Read | 'PM Modi didn't say…': Kiren Rijiju shares 'dimagi naxals' list after Opposition's 'proud to be' jibe
'Why did Chidambaram not stop naxalism as home minister': Sarma
Reacting to this, Himanta on Monday said Chidambaram was not just a 'dimagi Naxal' but 'the one above it', adding that he was actually a ‘pure Naxal’. Sarma claimed that despite being the home minister at a time when Congress leaders were killed in a Naxal attack, Chidambaram did not do enough to stop Naxalism from spreading in Chhattisgarh. The Assam CM said it should be probed whether Chidambaram deliberately refrained from taking steps to curb Naxalism.
Also Read | ‘Dimagi Naxal Party’ springs up on Instagram after PM Modi’s remark, over 1 lakh people follow in 24 hours
“When Chidambaram was the home minister of the country, at that time, you may remember, several senior Congress leaders, including VC Shukla, were killed in a bomb attack in Chhattisgarh. Yet Congress did not take any steps to eliminate Naxalism. So, I appeal that when Chidambaram himself said, ‘I am a dimagi Naxal’, there should also be an inquiry into whether Chidambaram deliberately refrained from taking steps against Naxalism when he was the home minister,” Sarma said while speaking to reporters on Monday, according to a PTI video.
“I feel Chidambaram is not just a ‘dimagi Naxal’; he is a complete Naxal who wants to bring anarchy to the country,” Sarma added.
Sarma said the situation had changed significantly under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and home minister Amit Shah, claiming that an atmosphere of peace had prevailed across the country. He said the Congress was “uncomfortable” with this change and alleged that the party wanted anarchy to prevail in the country so that it could use the situation to return to power in 2029.
Rijiju explains what PM meant with ‘dimagi Naxals’
In a post on X, Rijiju shared a list of people he said PM Modi was referring to in his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday.
Also Read | Decoding PM Modi's Red Fort speech: Why this one was different
“PM @narendramodi ji didn't say opposition leaders as Dimagi Naxals. Only following are Dimagi Naxals: 1. Who support Maoists and reject Indian Constitution. 2. Who stand with separatists & support Article 370. 4. Who want to cut chicken neck to separate North-East from India,” Rijiju wrote.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubham Pandey
Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world.Read More