Indian woman living in Thailand says she spends ₹1 lakh per month on expenses: ‘Still more affordable than my city’
In an Instagram Reel, Roop Verma detailed her monthly living expenses in Thailand at ₹1,09,000, with rent at ₹45,000 and a lifestyle budget of ₹38,000.
An Indian woman living in Thailand shared her monthly expenses in a video on Instagram, and the internet cannot digest how cheap it is. Roop Verma, a lawyer, CS (company secretary) and a full-time traveller, took to Instagram on August 26 to share a Reel in which she listed down all her expenses while living in Thailand.
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The video instantly garnered attention online as Roop, who lived in Mumbai before she started travelling full-time, confessed that living in Thailand was more affordable than her own city. Let's find out what she spends in a month in the Southeast Asian country.
A month's living expenses in Thailand
In a video titled ‘How much I spend in a month living in Thailand’, Roop revealed that during her time in Thailand, she was living alone in a condo inside a luxury high-rise tower just across the beach. Her other videos revealed that she had rented the place because she wanted to stay in the country for a month.
She paid ₹45,000 in rent for a month, which included amenities and utilities such as a seaside clubhouse, pool, and gym (all part of her rent). Therefore, she didn't have to spend anything to enjoy these facilities. Even the beach was literally right in front of her apartment.
Moreover, fresh food markets and 24/7 and 7-Eleven stores were within walking distance of her condo, which made buying groceries and dining out easier for her. On these, she spent ₹19,000. For her transport, she spent approximately ₹700 per month on Grab, a taxi-booking app.
As for her lifestyle, which she called ‘unnecessary expenses’, she spent almost ₹38,000, including eating out with friends, getting massages at her building, enjoying a night out, and more.
‘Still more affordable than my own city’
According to Roop, she spent ₹1,09,000 in Thailand in a month on her living expenses. “I was living alone…imagine sharing all of this with your partner, and suddenly everything is half,” she added, confessing that it was still more affordable than her own city, which is Mumbai.
How did the internet react?
Instagram users were shocked to learn what Roop was spending while living in Thailand. One user remarked, “Same as Mumbai, good now I should pack my bag.” Someone else commented, “It’s more affordable than Mumbai. wtf.” Another user wrote, “Honestly, seeing this makes me want to pack my bags and move right now.”
A user pointed out that the rent in Thailand was ‘cheaper than Mumbai’, to which Roop replied, “I swear and imagine a high-rise tower just across the beach.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More