Sustainable whimsy-maxxing: How to bring personality, warmth, and joy into the home

Is your home feeling too serious? Try these whimsical decor ideas (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less My Instagram is being flooded with reels suggesting whimsical home decor. But what exactly is this? For those who are aware of this word, and even for those who are not, it refers to an interior design style defined by a playful, quirky and light-hearted approach that prioritises personal joy and imagination over strict design rules. The point of bringing it into home decor is to introduce a playful element and a vibrant personality into your house. It gives you the freedom to explore your own creativity instead of following a set formula. This is one of the things I like about today's home design trends: just pure emotion, creativity and a space that feels like you.

According to Riddhima Khandelwal, Creative Head and Co-founder of Elementry, a premium handmade lifestyle and homeware brand, the charm of whimsical interiors can come from making everyday objects more thoughtful and expressive.

What is whimsy maxxing? It’s an internet lifestyle trend that encourages men to intentionally add joy, playfulness, and childlike fun to their home decor. The point is to reflect your creative side. It’s not the same as minimalism maxxing, but it does encourage you to embrace colourful and silly things. You can practise this trend by adding bold patterns, statement accents, etc.

So, if you want to experiment with whimsy-maxxing while being more mindful about what you bring home, here are a few ways to do it.