Feeling stressed and overwhelmed? 8 tiny habits that may help calm your mind and body
Some simple habits take less than 10 minutes and may help you feel more settled when your thoughts are racing.
When your mind feels constantly switched on, even small moments of stress can leave you feeling restless, tense or overwhelmed. While you cannot always control what happens during the day, you can create small pauses that give you a chance to slow down and reconnect with the present. Some simple habits take less than 10 minutes and may help you feel more settled when your thoughts are racing.
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1. Try the double-sigh reset
Take two short inhales through your nose, followed by one long, slow exhale. Repeat this three times. This type of breathing can be a simple way to pause when you feel tense and bring your attention back to your breath.
2. Hum on the exhale
Try humming softly for about 30 seconds. The gentle vibration and slower breathing can make this feel soothing and give you something simple to focus on. It is a tiny habit, but it can create a useful pause in a stressful moment.
3. Hold your heart and belly
Place one hand over your heart and the other on your belly. Take a few slow breaths while repeating a calming affirmation to yourself. Choose something simple, such as “I am safe” or “I can take this one step at a time.” The practice gives you a physical reminder to slow down and speak to yourself more gently.
4. Shake it out
Set a timer for 30 seconds and gently shake your arms, shoulders and legs. You can loosen your jaw too, if it feels comfortable. Moving your body for even a few seconds can help ease built-up tension and break the monotony of staying still.
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5. Get some morning light
Step outside and spend a couple of minutes in natural daylight. You do not need to stare directly at the sun. Simply being outdoors in daylight can help reinforce your body’s daily rhythm and give you a refreshing start to the morning.
6. Try the 5-4-3-2-1 exercise
If your thoughts start spiraling, bring your attention to your surroundings. Notice five things you can see, four you can feel, three you can hear, two you can smell and one you can taste. Focusing on your senses can help shift your attention away from a stream of anxious thoughts.
7. Take one slow sip
Choose a drink you already enjoy, whether it is water, tea or coffee. Take one sip slowly and notice its temperature, taste and texture. Slowing down for even a few seconds can interrupt the feeling that you need to rush through everything.
8. Do a night-time brain dump
Before bed, write down what is unfinished, what is worrying you and what can wait until tomorrow. Putting those thoughts on paper may help you create some mental distance from them before sleep.
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Disclaimer: These practices may help with relaxation and everyday stress, but they are not proven treatments for anxiety or other health conditions. If stress or anxiety is persistent or interfering with your daily life, consider speaking with a qualified health professional.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More