Feeling stressed and overwhelmed? 8 tiny habits that may help calm your mind and body

When your mind feels constantly switched on, even small moments of stress can leave you feeling restless, tense or overwhelmed. While you cannot always control what happens during the day, you can create small pauses that give you a chance to slow down and reconnect with the present. Some simple habits take less than 10 minutes and may help you feel more settled when your thoughts are racing.

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1. Try the double-sigh reset Take two short inhales through your nose, followed by one long, slow exhale. Repeat this three times. This type of breathing can be a simple way to pause when you feel tense and bring your attention back to your breath.

2. Hum on the exhale Try humming softly for about 30 seconds. The gentle vibration and slower breathing can make this feel soothing and give you something simple to focus on. It is a tiny habit, but it can create a useful pause in a stressful moment.

3. Hold your heart and belly Place one hand over your heart and the other on your belly. Take a few slow breaths while repeating a calming affirmation to yourself. Choose something simple, such as “I am safe” or “I can take this one step at a time.” The practice gives you a physical reminder to slow down and speak to yourself more gently.

4. Shake it out Set a timer for 30 seconds and gently shake your arms, shoulders and legs. You can loosen your jaw too, if it feels comfortable. Moving your body for even a few seconds can help ease built-up tension and break the monotony of staying still.

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5. Get some morning light Step outside and spend a couple of minutes in natural daylight. You do not need to stare directly at the sun. Simply being outdoors in daylight can help reinforce your body’s daily rhythm and give you a refreshing start to the morning.

6. Try the 5-4-3-2-1 exercise If your thoughts start spiraling, bring your attention to your surroundings. Notice five things you can see, four you can feel, three you can hear, two you can smell and one you can taste. Focusing on your senses can help shift your attention away from a stream of anxious thoughts.

7. Take one slow sip Choose a drink you already enjoy, whether it is water, tea or coffee. Take one sip slowly and notice its temperature, taste and texture. Slowing down for even a few seconds can interrupt the feeling that you need to rush through everything.