Health conditions can present differently at different ages. Understanding these changes is critical, as symptoms often evolve alongside physiological changes. Although the nature of the symptoms may shift, this should not be interpreted as a sign that the condition has improved or disappeared. We will examine such age-related symptom changes in one condition.

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PCOS, polycystic ovary syndrome, now called polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) can present differently with age. So, what changes can women expect?

Dr Asha Dalal, director of obstetrics and gynecology at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, told HT Lifestyle that PCOS symptoms are not static and may manifest differently over time. Therefore, women with PCOS should understand how the condition may evolve as they age.

She confirmed, “PMOS is often thought of as a condition that looks the same throughout a woman’s life. But that’s not always the case. As women move through their 20s, 30s, and 40s, the symptoms and health concerns linked to PMOS can change. What is noticeable in your 20s may look very different by your 40s.”

In other words, PMOS does not follow one fixed pattern throughout a woman's life. This is why it is important to get a bigger picture of the entire thing.

Dr Dalal shared these PMOS signs across the decades: