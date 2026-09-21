Step inside cricketer Ajinkya Rahane's family holiday home in Igatpuri with stunning lake and hill views, cricket room
Ajinkya Rahane and Radhika Dhopavkar's holiday home in Igatpuri, Maharashtra, showcases elegant design, five bedrooms, and a cricket room filled with memories.
Former Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and wife Radhika Dhopavkar's beautiful estate in Igatpuri, Maharashtra, is a masterclass in understated luxury, of living in a space that becomes one with nature.
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In a video shared on September 11, 2026, Ajinkya and Radhika opened their beautiful holiday home for a tour of their tastefully decorated space, and the video was posted on YouTube by Stay Vista. Take a tour inside their home:
A tour of Ajinkya Rahane's villa in Igatpuri
Named Raaya Estate, Ajinkya Rahane's holiday villa is an uber-luxury five-bedroom retreat surrounded by picturesque hills and a tranquil lake. The estate was envisioned as a private unwinding space for the star and his wife in between gruelling cricket schedules and for his kids to run free and play.
The sophisticated interiors and the panoramic views from the house leave you feeling as if you have been transported into another world. The home is equipped with five king-size rooms, a stunning infinity pool, a charming gazebo, balconies with views of the Sahyadri mountain range and Vaitarna Lake, manicured gardens, a children’s play area and an in-house bar.
Charming interiors
Built after COVID, Ajinkya Rahane chose an elevated house with open spaces so his children could enjoy the feeling of open fields, similar to what he experienced during childhood summer holidays at his grandmother's home. He describes home as a sanctuary where his personality can emerge freely, and he feels completely relaxed.
The living room is located on the elevated first floor and is divided into two sections. One is where the family gathers in the morning for tea or coffee while taking in views of Vaitarna Lake and the nearby mountains, and the second is a cosy sitting space with a comfortable sofa for unwinding in the evenings and taking naps.
The colour palette across all bedrooms uses natural, neutral, and earthy tones designed to evoke comfort and relaxation. Every room has a spacious balcony where the couple enjoy sitting for hours, admiring the mountain views.
The cricket room
The house also features a cricket room — a dedicated space celebrating Ajinkya Rahane's cricketing journey. It houses his bats, balls, caps, team jerseys, and photographs with teammates, with every item tied to a special memory from his career. Rahane mentions getting goosebumps every time he steps into this room.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More