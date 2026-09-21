Can weak bones raise Alzheimer’s risk? Experts reveal the bone-brain connection

World Alzheimer's Day is observed on September 21 to raise awareness and challenge the stigma surrounding this neurodegenerative disease. Since it is progressive and has no cure, the focus remains on early symptom detection and identifying potentially modifiable risk factors. Emerging research is now exploring the possible link between weak bones and Alzheimer's risk.

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And as researchers continue to identify potential risk factors, weak bones are being studied as one of them. We asked specialists in orthopaedics and neurology to explain the possible connection between bone health and Alzheimer's risk.

What connects the bones and brain? An association has been observed between poor bone health and cognitive decline. However, Dr Arun Shah, director of the Department of Neurosciences at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, clarified that weak bones have not been established as a direct cause of Alzheimer's disease.

How, then, might the two be connected? The neurologist highlighted chronic inflammation as one possible link. He said, "Osteoporosis and neurodegenerative diseases can both involve inflammatory processes. Age-related changes in hormones, blood vessels, and metabolism may also affect both bone remodeling and brain health.”

He also mentioned osteocalcin, a hormone produced by bone cells that has been linked to memory, learning, and brain function in experimental research.

Next, Dr Shah addressed the mobility issues caused by falls and fractures in older adults. These injuries may lead to prolonged immobility, hospitalization, and loss of independence, factors that may contribute to cognitive decline.