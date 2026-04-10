Neurologists explain 'leg day' isn't just for gains, it can boost your brain power too: Even lower Alzheimer's risk

Crucially, the benefits weren't just temporary. Dr Ayesha Sherzai said that participants 'were able to sustain that benefit even after stopping after six months'. She said, “They exercised for about 30 to 45 minutes, and they were doing things like resistance training, leg press, lunges, and squats. And they were able to sustain that benefit even after stopping after six months.”

According to Dr Ayesha Sherzai, the results of the sibling comparison were 'phenomenal'. She shared, "The siblings who exercised and had stronger legs, 47 percent of them actually had normal memory testing after that period. It wasn't even extensive. It was just a six-month study, and they exercised for about 30 to 45 minutes."

The experts, known for their work in dementia and cognitive decline, appeared on Mel Robbins' YouTube channel on April 9 to break down the science of 'pre-dementia' prevention. The neurologists pointed to specific research involving twins — a gold standard in medical studies because it controls for genetic variables.

In a discussion on the physiological links between muscle mass and cognitive health, US neurologists Dr Ayesha Sherzai and Dr Dean Sherzai highlighted a startling statistic: robust leg strength can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by nearly half. Also read | Neuroscientist shares '3 exercises that can help you grow new brain cells' as adults: Dance classes are a great way to…

Why the legs? The doctors explained that legs contain the largest muscle groups in the human body. Strengthening them serves as a powerful metabolic signal to the brain. Dr Dean Sherzai clarified that these benefits apply even to those already showing early signs of decline, known as mild cognitive impairment (MCI). He explained, "Leg strength was 47 percent (risk reduction) in MCI patients. These are pre-dementia."

The 'micro-workout' hack For those intimidated by the gym, the doctors stressed that heavy weights aren't a requirement for neurological protection. Dr Dean Sherzai encouraged a 'no-excuses' approach to movement, regardless of age: target three or four times a week, 60-degree bends (mini-squats) rather than deep 90-degree squats.

"(And even if you're 80, even if you're 90) You don't have to do leg presses with weights on your shoulder," he said, adding, "I tell people to do mini squats. You're watching your favourite show. Make that your leg day. Stand up. Your couch is behind you. Don't go all the way 90 degrees. Go 60 degrees and do a few of those."

Dr Ayesha Sherzai suggested integrating these movements into 'dead time' during the day: "If you're waiting for your microwave, if you're warming something up, instead of just standing there, just hold onto something and do some mini squats for 60 seconds, and you'll see the benefits."

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