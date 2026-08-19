Quote of the day by Alia Bhatt: ‘You don't have to have it all figured out in life. You can make mistakes along the…’

But even with everything she has achieved, Alia believes that having all the answers from the beginning is neither realistic nor necessary. During a March 2025 conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, she was asked what she wished someone had told her when she was starting her career. Among her answers was a simple reminder that there is no need to have life completely figured out from the outset.

Today’s quote of the day is by Alia Bhatt , one of the leading actors in Indian cinema, known for performances in films such as Highway, Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi . Over the years, the 33-year-old star has grown from a young actor making her debut in Student of the Year, into an established performer, producer and entrepreneur.

What Alia Bhatt said Even an actor as successful as Alia Bhatt did not have everything figured out when she was starting her career – and that, according to her, is perfectly okay. She said, “You don't have to have it all figured out in life. You can make mistakes along the way and just learn and grow.” Instead of being afraid of making the wrong choice, the Dear Zindagi actor encourages people to see mistakes as part of the process of learning and growing.

What Alia Bhatt’s quote means Alia’s words challenge the pressure to have a perfectly mapped-out life. There is often an expectation to know exactly what career to pursue, what choices to make and where life should lead, particularly when you are young. But life rarely follows a predictable path.

Not knowing what comes next does not necessarily mean that you are lost. Sometimes, clarity comes only after taking a step forward and discovering what works and what does not. Mistakes, setbacks and changes in direction can all become part of that learning process.

Her quote also offers a healthier way of looking at failure. A mistake does not have to define you or determine the rest of your life. It can instead teach you something about yourself, your priorities and the choices you want to make going forward.

Why Alia Bhatt’s quote is relevant today In a world where social media constantly exposes us to other people’s achievements, it can be easy to feel as though everyone else has life figured out. Career milestones, relationships, financial success and personal achievements are often presented as though they follow a neat timeline. This can create unnecessary pressure to keep up.

Alia’s words are a reminder that growth does not have to be linear. You can change your mind, take a wrong turn, start again and still move towards a fulfilling life. Not having all the answers today does not mean you will never find them. Sometimes, the most important thing is simply to keep moving, remain open to learning and give yourself permission to grow along the way.