How to help someone having a seizure? Neurologist shares 5 things to know before trying to assist

Taking to Instagram on September 17, neurologist Dr Rahul Chawla shared five things that one should know before trying to help someone who is having a seizure.

A person can exhibit uncontrollable movements or convulsions during a seizure, or even experience temporary loss of consciousness. While seizures are not uncommon, not many people are aware of exactly what to do to help someone experiencing a seizure in front of them.

A seizure is abnormal electrical activity in the brain that causes changes in awareness and muscle control. It also causes symptoms that affect behaviour and senses. As per the Cleveland Clinic website, not all seizures look the same, and they can last for different durations.

1. Do not hold them down People experiencing a seizure often have convulsions, and seeing their limbs, or the entire body, move uncontrollably can be quite scary, acknowledges Dr Chawla.

“But don't try to stop the movements by holding them down,” he stated. “Instead, focus on keeping them safe from nearby objects.”

2. Never put anything in their mouth Sometimes, people confuse one symptom with another and try to control the effects of a seizure like they would other conditions, like lockjaw.

Dr Chawla pointed out that one should not put anything in the mouth of a person experiencing a seizure. “No spoon, cloth, or fingers,” he noted. “Trying to put something in their mouth can increase the risk of choking and injury.”

3. Turn them on their side The one thing that can be done for a person experiencing a seizure is to gently turn them to their side

“This can help prevent fluid coming from the mouth from entering the airway,” explained Dr Chawla, adding, “And clear away anything sharp or dangerous around them.”

4. Watch the clock When a person starts to seize, it is important to take note of the time. In the words of Dr Chawla, “Most seizures stop within one to two minutes. But if the seizure lasts more than 5 minutes, it can become a dangerous emergency called status epilepticus. Get medical help immediately.”

5. Do not give food or water right away It is important not to give a person who has just experienced a seizure something to eat or drink right away. As Dr Chawla stated, “After a seizure, a person may remain confused or unresponsive for some time. Wait until they are completely alert before trying to give them anything.”

The most important thing to do, according to the neurologist, is not to panic. “Keep the crowd away, loosen tight clothing, and stay with the person,” he stated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Rahul Chawla, MBBS, MD Medicine, DM Neurology, is a consultant neurologist at ISIC Hospital, Delhi, and the founder of HealthPil.com.