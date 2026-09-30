Can uterine fibroids make it harder to conceive? Gynaecologist shares how it affects pregnancy outcomes

Being diagnosed with uterine fibroids does not necessarily mean a woman will have difficulty conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to term. Fibroids are non-cancerous growths that develop in or around the uterus, and while some types or locations may affect fertility or pregnancy, many women with fibroids go on to conceive and have healthy pregnancies.

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HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Shobha Gupta – the medical director and IVF consultant at Mother’s Lap IVF Centre, New Delhi and the founder of Mumma's Blessing IVF and Birthing Paradise, Vrindavan – who highlights, “However, their effect on fertility depends largely on where the fibroid is located, how large it is and how many are present.”

“Fibroids should not be looked at simply as a yes-or-no fertility problem. A small fibroid that does not distort the uterine cavity may have little or no effect on conception, while a fibroid that projects into the cavity can interfere with implantation. The individual situation matters much more than the diagnosis alone,” she explains.

Location matters more than the diagnosis Fibroids are commonly classified according to their location. Submucosal fibroids grow towards the inner cavity of the uterus and are more likely to affect implantation and fertility. Intramural fibroids develop within the muscular wall of the uterus, while subserosal fibroids grow towards the outer surface.

According to the gynaecologist, not every fibroid requires treatment before pregnancy. Doctors generally consider whether a fibroid is distorting the uterine cavity, its size and number, symptoms such as heavy bleeding or pain, and whether there is a history of infertility or recurrent miscarriage.

“Two women can have fibroids of a similar size but completely different fertility prospects because the location is different. This is why an ultrasound, and sometimes more detailed imaging, is important before making decisions about pregnancy,” highlights Dr Gupta.