Considering self-medicating with antibiotics? Doctor explains why it is risky and irresponsible

Antibiotics can be life-saving medicines when they are prescribed for the right bacterial infection, at the right dose and for the appropriate duration. However, taking antibiotics without medical advice can be harmful to both the individual and the wider community, according to internal medicine expert Dr Pallav Mishra.

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He shared with HT Lifestyle the risks involved in taking antibiotics without a prescription, and how to use them safely.

Risks of self-medicating with antibiotics 1. Taking unnecessary antibiotics As per Dr Mishra, one of the biggest concerns with people self-medicating with antibiotics is that many common illnesses, such as colds, flu and most viral sore throats, are caused by viruses, against which antibiotics do not work.

“When a person takes an antibiotic unnecessarily, it exposes the body’s bacteria to the medicine without providing a clear benefit. This can contribute to antibiotic resistance, a situation in which bacteria develop the ability to survive medicines that previously killed or controlled them,” he stated.

As a result, infections can become harder to treat, potentially requiring stronger or more expensive medicines and sometimes hospitalisation, cautioned the physician.