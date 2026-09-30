Karishma Tanna returns to gym two months after son Ved's birth, shares postpartum workout: Spin bike, dumbbells and more

Karishma later appeared to unwind with a glass of iced coffee. The workout glimpse comes as she gradually incorporates exercise into her schedule while adapting to her new role as a mother.

Her routine included ring rows and dumbbell exercises, followed by a weighted wall sit. She was seen holding weights while maintaining the wall-sit position, adding a strength-training component to her session.

In a September 29 Instagram post, Karishma was seen heading into the gym before getting started with her workout. She began with a session on the spin bike and later switched to strength-focused exercises.

The actor welcomed her first child in July and has since shared glimpses of her postpartum journey. Now, she has given fans a peek into one of her gym sessions, showing how she is fitting workouts into her new routine. (Also read: Karishma Tanna proudly flaunts postpartum body, shares message for new mothers: ‘We don’t owe anyone a comeback’ )

Becoming a new mom can completely change your daily routine, from sleep schedules and meals to finding a little time for yourself. For Karishma Tanna , that has also meant slowly making her way back to fitness while adjusting to life with her baby boy, Ved.

Karishma Tanna on postpartum depression The actor has also been open about the emotional challenges she experienced after childbirth. In a previous interview with The Times of India, Karishma spoke about experiencing postpartum depression following Ved's birth.

“After all this, it still hits you, and it is not in your control. You still have to go through it. I would just want to tell all the women: you can't judge yourself and put yourself on that guilt trip. Whatever you're doing, it's just perfect for you and your baby. A happy mother leads to a happy child,” she said.

Describing the emotional shifts she experienced during the postpartum period, Karishma added, “From the highest of happy hormones to the lowest is unimaginable. There are times when you find yourself crying over every little thing, and yet you keep going.”

Her comments highlighted the emotional ups and downs that can accompany the transition into motherhood, alongside the importance of not putting pressure on oneself during the process.

Away from her new-mom routine, Karishma is also gearing up for her next acting project. She will be seen in Mom 2, which stars Khushi Kapoor.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.