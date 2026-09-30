Karishma Tanna returns to gym two months after son Ved's birth, shares postpartum workout: Spin bike, dumbbells and more
New mom Karishma Tanna is slowly finding her way back to fitness after welcoming son Ved in July. The actor recently shared a glimpse of her gym routine.
Becoming a new mom can completely change your daily routine, from sleep schedules and meals to finding a little time for yourself. For Karishma Tanna, that has also meant slowly making her way back to fitness while adjusting to life with her baby boy, Ved.
The actor welcomed her first child in July and has since shared glimpses of her postpartum journey. Now, she has given fans a peek into one of her gym sessions, showing how she is fitting workouts into her new routine. (Also read: Karishma Tanna proudly flaunts postpartum body, shares message for new mothers: ‘We don’t owe anyone a comeback’ )
Karishma Tanna gives a glimpse of her gym session
In a September 29 Instagram post, Karishma was seen heading into the gym before getting started with her workout. She began with a session on the spin bike and later switched to strength-focused exercises.
Her routine included ring rows and dumbbell exercises, followed by a weighted wall sit. She was seen holding weights while maintaining the wall-sit position, adding a strength-training component to her session.
Karishma later appeared to unwind with a glass of iced coffee. The workout glimpse comes as she gradually incorporates exercise into her schedule while adapting to her new role as a mother.
Karishma Tanna on postpartum depression
The actor has also been open about the emotional challenges she experienced after childbirth. In a previous interview with The Times of India, Karishma spoke about experiencing postpartum depression following Ved's birth.
“After all this, it still hits you, and it is not in your control. You still have to go through it. I would just want to tell all the women: you can't judge yourself and put yourself on that guilt trip. Whatever you're doing, it's just perfect for you and your baby. A happy mother leads to a happy child,” she said.
Describing the emotional shifts she experienced during the postpartum period, Karishma added, “From the highest of happy hormones to the lowest is unimaginable. There are times when you find yourself crying over every little thing, and yet you keep going.”
Her comments highlighted the emotional ups and downs that can accompany the transition into motherhood, alongside the importance of not putting pressure on oneself during the process.
Away from her new-mom routine, Karishma is also gearing up for her next acting project. She will be seen in Mom 2, which stars Khushi Kapoor.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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