Fitness trainer shares exact blueprint to lose 2kg in April without visiting the gym: Lists home exercises with dumbbell
It is possible to stay on the fitness journey by consistently working out at home when going to the gym is not feasible, shares Divy Chheda.
Maintaining good health takes active effort, including exercising regularly. However, not everyone has the opportunity to get a gym membership that will help them do so. To help them out, Divy Chheda, a fitness coach with nine years of experience who goes by @doitrightbydiv on social media, took to Instagram on March 30 and shared a comprehensive plan to lose two kilograms of body fat in one month.
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According to Divy, not going to the gym is no excuse to stop training. Doing it right at home, using only dumbbells, will help one not just to cut weight, but to lose body fat while strengthening the muscles.
Movement swaps for home workout
With the equipment of the gym not being available at home, one needs to adapt to the situation and switch certain exercises. Divy shared a list of 18 such exercises and what to do at home instead. The gym exercises are listed in the left column of the following list, and the home alternatives are on the right.
- Back squat - Goblet squat
- Deadlift - Db deadlifts
- Sumo deadlifts - Wide stance goblet good mornings
- Leg press - Weighted wall sit hold
- Leg curl - Heel elevated glute bridge
- Leg extension - Reverse nordics
- Hack squats - Db lunges
- Adductor machine - Copenhagen plank
- Abductor machine - Hip airplane
- Calf raise machine - Standing calf raises
- Bench press - Db floor press
- Seated row - Db bentover row
- Lat Pull-down - One arm db row
- Machine pec fly - Push-ups
- Military press - Db z press
- Rope tricep ext - Db skull crushers
- Cabe bicep curls - Db bicep curls
- Cardio machines - Circuit using dbs
Daily and weekly workout plan
Divy structured a one-hour workout plan to follow at home. It includes:
- Warmup - 5 mins (Simple dynamic mobility exercises that target the hips, shoulder and spine)
- Strength training - 35 mins (three to five movements)
- Cardio circuit - 10 mins (three to five movements)
- Cool down - 5 mins (Static holds)
- Buffer time - 5 mins
The fitness coach also shared a weekly schedule that includes four days of heavy workouts, two days of less-intense activities, and one day of rest. The routine is presented as follows.
Monday: Lower body strength + Full body conditioning.
Tuesday: Upper body strength + Full body conditioning.
Wednesday: Mobility / walk / sleep extra
Thursday: Rower body strength + Full body conditioning.
Friday: Upper body strength + Full body conditioning.
Saturday: Play a sport/ go for a jog/walk/ attend some fitness workshops.
Sunday: Get a massage. Get some extra sleep.
Dietary rules to keep in mind
To cut weight sustainably, one needs to focus on their diet in addition to working out. Divy shared the following rules to keep in mind about the daily nutritional intake.
- Not more than 3 cheat meals in a month.
- Every meal should have either of these food items:
- Eggs, chicken, lamb, beef, fish, prawns OR
- Milk, Greek yoghurt, Paneer, tofu, soya chunks, tempeh, protein supplements
- Eating order:
- Protein first.
- Then have your sabzi / salad / dal/ roti / rice, etc
- Track your meals at least every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
- Avoid random snacking.
- No overeating.
- Alcohol & smoke literally have no health benefits and are best avoided.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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