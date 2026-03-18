Did you know how to increase fat loss after strength training? Longevity doctor reveals 1 simple movement

Taking to Instagram on March 18, Dr Vass stated that following strength training with walking yields much better results when it comes to cutting weight. One does not have to sprint or burn oneself out to experience the benefits. Being consistent with the simple, recoverable, and metabolically efficient action is all that it takes.

However, there is a way to make strength training more rewarding, according to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health.

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Strength training is vital for sustainable fat loss, even though it is being on a calorie-deficient diet that drives the phenomenon. This is because the workout leads to calories being used up while also protecting and building muscles, thereby not allowing an individual to grow weak.

Why walking after strength training helps Strength training, or lifting weights, increases fat-mobilising hormones, shared Dr Vass. The activity boosts:

Growth hormone

Catecholamines (adrenaline)

Glucagon These hormones break down stored fat and make it available in the bloodstream, ready to be used as fuel. Thus, by walking right afterwards, one actually burns the fat that is primed for oxidation.

“Zone 2 cardio, like walking, taps into fat as a primary fuel source, especially when insulin is low,” explained the physician.

How to do it right Walking after strength training should not be a high-intensity movement. According to Dr Vass, one should first perform strength training for 30 to 60 minutes, and then walk for 15 to 30 minutes immediately afterwards.

During walking, one should:

Keep pace steady

Breathe only through the nose Walking outdoors is a bonus as it allows us to receive sunlight and works as a reset for the nervous system.

Additional benefits of walking after strength training Post-lift walking provides the following benefits in addition to burning fat:

Improves recovery after workouts

Improves insulin sensitivity

Clears lactate from the muscle

Lowers cortisol level According to Dr Vass, the action is not "just steps," but rather, “recovery therapy.”

Burning fat is not only dependent on the intensity of the workouts, but also the timing of each exercise, he explained. The body chooses its primary fuel source based on the insulin level in the blood, the hormonal state, as well as “when and how” an individual moves.

The combination of strength training and walking, he insisted, is “metabolic gold.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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