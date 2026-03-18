Did you know how to increase fat loss after strength training? Longevity doctor reveals 1 simple movement
While strength training is a great way to burn calories, following it up with one particular exercise helps the body to burn more fat, explains Dr Vass.
Strength training is vital for sustainable fat loss, even though it is being on a calorie-deficient diet that drives the phenomenon. This is because the workout leads to calories being used up while also protecting and building muscles, thereby not allowing an individual to grow weak.
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However, there is a way to make strength training more rewarding, according to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health.
Taking to Instagram on March 18, Dr Vass stated that following strength training with walking yields much better results when it comes to cutting weight. One does not have to sprint or burn oneself out to experience the benefits. Being consistent with the simple, recoverable, and metabolically efficient action is all that it takes.
Why walking after strength training helps
Strength training, or lifting weights, increases fat-mobilising hormones, shared Dr Vass. The activity boosts:
- Growth hormone
- Catecholamines (adrenaline)
- Glucagon
These hormones break down stored fat and make it available in the bloodstream, ready to be used as fuel. Thus, by walking right afterwards, one actually burns the fat that is primed for oxidation.
“Zone 2 cardio, like walking, taps into fat as a primary fuel source, especially when insulin is low,” explained the physician.
How to do it right
Walking after strength training should not be a high-intensity movement. According to Dr Vass, one should first perform strength training for 30 to 60 minutes, and then walk for 15 to 30 minutes immediately afterwards.
- During walking, one should:
- Keep pace steady
- Breathe only through the nose
Walking outdoors is a bonus as it allows us to receive sunlight and works as a reset for the nervous system.
Additional benefits of walking after strength training
Post-lift walking provides the following benefits in addition to burning fat:
- Improves recovery after workouts
- Improves insulin sensitivity
- Clears lactate from the muscle
- Lowers cortisol level
According to Dr Vass, the action is not "just steps," but rather, “recovery therapy.”
Burning fat is not only dependent on the intensity of the workouts, but also the timing of each exercise, he explained. The body chooses its primary fuel source based on the insulin level in the blood, the hormonal state, as well as “when and how” an individual moves.
The combination of strength training and walking, he insisted, is “metabolic gold.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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