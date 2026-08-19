Could engaging in simple hobbies increase your lifespan? Heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London shares 3 that extend longevity

According to Dr Jeremy, the three hobbies proven to increase your longevity are divided into three categories: physical movement , intellectual stimulation, and social interaction. Here's everything you need to learn about these three hobbies:

On August 19, Dr Jeremy shared a video in which he discussed three types of hobbies that have been shown to increase lifespan . He stressed that research has shown that participating in specific activities can significantly increase your lifespan.

The age of abundant information has led us all to believe that longevity is a tough health goal to achieve. However, according to Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified heart surgeon , being consistent with certain healthy habits can transform your life and significantly increase your lifespan.

1. Physical movement The first is a hobby that encourages you to move your body, according to Dr Jeremy. It can include walking, running, cycling, swimming, biking, gardening, golf, tennis or any other sport. He added, “In a study of over 18,000 individuals, those who were engaging in these types of hobbies lived longer and by a wide margin.” According to him, the study group included adults who were walkers, bikers, and runners.

2. Engage your mind The second bucket is hobbies that engage your mind, Dr Jeremy stressed. “Reading, writing, painting, playing music, playing cards, photography, and doing these things consistently,” he suggested.

3. Hobbies you do with others Lastly, he recommended engaging in hobbies that you do with others. He noted that this one surprised him because just by doing things with other people, you could be maximising the benefits of the first two hobbies. “Adding company seems to make the other two stronger,” he explained.

He added that when you combine all three hobbies, they compound. “One is good, two is better, three is best. If you're looking for the best hobby, it's one that includes all three. One where you're moving your body, engaging your mind, you're doing it with others, and you're doing it consistently. And in this culture of overwhelming information about what to do and what not to do. It's nice to know that the things that you're already doing and really enjoy make a big difference,” he further explained.

Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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