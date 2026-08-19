Could engaging in simple hobbies increase your lifespan? Heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London shares 3 that extend longevity
Longevity can be boosted through three types of hobbies, according to Dr Jeremy London. Know about them to yield health benefits and enhance quality of life.
The age of abundant information has led us all to believe that longevity is a tough health goal to achieve. However, according to Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified heart surgeon, being consistent with certain healthy habits can transform your life and significantly increase your lifespan.
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The trifecta of longevity
On August 19, Dr Jeremy shared a video in which he discussed three types of hobbies that have been shown to increase lifespan. He stressed that research has shown that participating in specific activities can significantly increase your lifespan.
According to Dr Jeremy, the three hobbies proven to increase your longevity are divided into three categories: physical movement, intellectual stimulation, and social interaction. Here's everything you need to learn about these three hobbies:
1. Physical movement
The first is a hobby that encourages you to move your body, according to Dr Jeremy. It can include walking, running, cycling, swimming, biking, gardening, golf, tennis or any other sport. He added, “In a study of over 18,000 individuals, those who were engaging in these types of hobbies lived longer and by a wide margin.” According to him, the study group included adults who were walkers, bikers, and runners.
2. Engage your mind
The second bucket is hobbies that engage your mind, Dr Jeremy stressed. “Reading, writing, painting, playing music, playing cards, photography, and doing these things consistently,” he suggested.
3. Hobbies you do with others
Lastly, he recommended engaging in hobbies that you do with others. He noted that this one surprised him because just by doing things with other people, you could be maximising the benefits of the first two hobbies. “Adding company seems to make the other two stronger,” he explained.
He added that when you combine all three hobbies, they compound. “One is good, two is better, three is best. If you're looking for the best hobby, it's one that includes all three. One where you're moving your body, engaging your mind, you're doing it with others, and you're doing it consistently. And in this culture of overwhelming information about what to do and what not to do. It's nice to know that the things that you're already doing and really enjoy make a big difference,” he further explained.
Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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