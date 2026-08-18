Can loneliness raise heart disease risk? Heart surgeon shares 5 habits that he avoids after performing 8,000 surgeries

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, has shared five things he avoids based on lessons from performing more than 8,000 heart surgeries . In an Instagram video, he breaks down habits that may silently contribute to declining health and explains why you should avoid them.

Daily habits that seem harmless in the short term can quietly take a toll on your health over time, often without you realising it. The choices you make today can shape how you feel and function years down the line – even decades later. From what you eat and how much you move to how you manage stress and maintain social connections, small everyday choices can have a lasting impact on your health.

Smoking Any kind of smoke can harm your lungs because they are designed solely to take in oxygen and expel carbon dioxide – not to process smoke. So, regardless of what you smoke, exposing your lungs to it can cause damage. Dr London highlights, “Number one, smoking. All types. Cigarettes, vaping, marijuana. Our lungs have one function. Air in, air out. This isn't it.”

Ultraprocessed foods Dr London recommends prioritising a diet rich in whole foods over packaged and highly processed options. According to him, genuine nutrition comes from nourishing your body with whole foods rather than relying on heavily processed food products. The heart surgeon explains, “Ultraprocessed foods. Most of the items you find in the grocery store are edible food products, not real food. Eat whole foods. These are the building blocks for every cell in your body.”

Sedentary lifestyle According to the heart surgeon, our bodies are not meant to sit still, and regular movement is essential for keeping them functioning well. This does not mean spending hours at the gym – even simple movement during daily activities can make a difference. Dr London advises, “Number three, sitting still or being sedentary. Our bodies are made to move. Move daily. Even a simple 10-minute walk after a meal helps regulate and maintain stable blood sugar levels.”

Loneliness Most people do not realise the negative impact loneliness can have on physiological health. Beyond affecting mental well-being, lack of social connections can also increase your risk of disease. Dr London emphasises, “Number four is loneliness. Now, relationships take effort. And loneliness is more than just being sad. It actually changes your risk of cardiovascular disease.”

Chronic stress Stress can become part of your lifestyle without you even realising it. When your body remains in a constant state of fight or flight, it loses its ability to relax, which can affect your health – making stress management essential. The heart surgeon stresses, “And five, chronic stress. This one is easy to ignore until it's not.”

Dr London concludes, “None of this guarantees you’ll never have a heart attack or a stroke. And having one doesn’t mean you failed. But adversity finds everyone eventually. Strong and healthy puts you in a very different position than the person who isn’t.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.