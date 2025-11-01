Brandon Lake grants concert wish to fan recovering from major heart surgeries: Here's what happened

Brandon Lake’s music has long been a source of comfort for fans across the world - but this week, one story stood out. The Grammy Award-winner personally responded to an emotional plea from Alexandria Cheplak, a fan currently recovering from a series of major heart surgeries, who said attending his concert was her “one big dream.” Brandon Lake grants concert wish to fan recovering from major heart surgeries after viral hospital plea(Instagram/@brandonlake)

Alexandria Cheplak’s battle with heart disease

Cheplak told Country Now she had undergone 30 heart surgeries in total - four in the past year alone - and was recently discharged on home oxygen. Calling Lake’s music her “lifeline,” she said songs like “Hard Fought Hallelujah” gave her strength to fight.

Alexandria Cheplak’s message to Brandon Lake on Instagram

Posting from her hospital bed, Cheplak shared how worship music became her anchor through a difficult year marked by repeated heart procedures and more than 40 nights in intensive care.

“The one thing that has gotten us all through is worship music,” she said, explaining that her family would play Brandon Lake’s songs during medical scans and operations.

She ended her video by asking her followers to help reach Lake ahead of his sold-out Nevada concert on November 14, saying it would mean everything to attend and worship “in person, with everyone there.”

Also read: Why was Lil Wayne absent from Cash Money vs No Limit Records Verzuz battle? Rapper B.G. gives update

Followers and celebrities rally behind Cheplak’s post

Within hours, hundreds of users began tagging Lake across platforms, urging him to see Cheplak’s video. “Please get this girl to your concert!!” one wrote. Another added, “Make this happen for @lexichep. She deserves this and so much more.”

The post soon caught wider attention, including from actor Taylor Lautner, who praised her, saying, “Lexi is a beautiful human inside and out, just like you. Love you”

Brandon Lake responds to Cheplak’s plea on social media

Lake did not stay silent for long. He appeared in the comments, writing: “I gotchu Lexi!! Shooting you a DM and we’ll make sure you all get tickets and hosted for the best night!!!” His response drew thousands of reactions from fans, many calling it a reminder of “faith in action.”

Also read: BTS’ Jin wraps RunSeokjin Tour brings J-Hope, Jungkook and V back on stage: Watch

Brandon Lake’s King of Hearts tour details

The Praise You Anywhere singer is currently on his King of Hearts tour, known for blending high-energy worship with personal testimony. The tour will run all the way through May 2, 2026. His November 14 concert in Nevada was already sold out before Cheplak’s video went viral.

Now preparing to attend Lake’s concert, Cheplak says she feels “grateful and alive.”

FAQs

Who is Alexandria Cheplak?

She is a social media creator who has undergone more than 30 heart surgeries and shared her plea from the hospital.

What did she ask Brandon Lake for?

Cheplak requested tickets to Lake’s sold-out Nevada concert, saying his music helped her through recovery.

How did Brandon Lake respond?

He promised to host her at the show, commenting, “I gotchu Lexi!!” and arranging tickets for her family.

Which song inspired Cheplak most?

She credits Lake’s Hard Fought Hallelujah, featuring Jelly Roll, as her source of hope during her toughest moments.