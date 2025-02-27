Taylor Lautner responds to the internet body-shaming Selena Gomez at 2025 SAG Awards: 'It's a cruel world out there'

In the latest chapter of the ongoing struggle against body shaming in the public eye, Twilight star Taylor Lautner is stepping up to defend ex girlfriend, actor-singer Selena Gomez, who continues to face harsh criticism about her body on social media. This time, Lautner’s support comes after influencer Alex Light shared a powerful post that shed light on the contradictory and damaging comments made about Gomez's appearance at the 2024 and 2025 SAG Awards. Taylor Lautner and Selena Gomez

Light’s post drew attention to how Gomez was cruelly mocked for gaining weight at the 2024 SAG Awards, with some even advising her to turn to the weight-loss drug Ozempic. Fast forward to the 2025 event, and she faced even more mockery, this time for allegedly losing weight and also being accused of using Ozempic again. In her heartfelt message, Light spoke out against the cruel standards placed on women, especially those in the public eye. “This isn’t just about Selena,” she wrote. “It’s about the impossible standards placed on all women – in the public eye or not. No matter what we do, someone will have an opinion. So let’s remind ourselves: our bodies are ours, not up for public discussion.”

Lautner, who has been open about his own struggles with body image and mental health, decided to take a stand in support of Gomez. He shared Light’s post on his Instagram Story and added his own words of wisdom based on his personal experience with public scrutiny. “It’s a cruel world full of hate out there,” Lautner wrote. “You can never please everyone, nor should you have to. In my experience, it doesn’t make the words sting less, it just refocuses you onto what matters. And it sure isn’t the shape, color, or appearance of your body.” Lautner, whose time in the spotlight as a teen heartthrob in the Twilight saga left him with his own battles against body-shaming, stressed the importance of self-worth beyond appearance. “Daily reminder to all of us to not forget how beautiful you are inside and out,” he continued. “...and be a little bit nicer.”

Gomez, like Lautner, has been open about the challenges she faces with her health, particularly after being diagnosed with lupus, which led to weight fluctuations due to her medication. The actor has often spoken about the impact this has had on her mental health and how she struggles with the public’s reaction to her changing body. The couple briefly dated in 2009.

Fans rally in support

As expected, fans quickly rallied behind both Lautner and Gomez, offering support and acknowledging the toxic culture of body-shaming. One comment read, “He’s talked openly over the years about his own struggles with body dysmorphia due to the overt scrutiny of his own appearance after Twilight, and has been trying to raise awareness of body image issues etc.” Another fan pointed out the absurdity of the criticism, saying, “Don’t think I could ever be on social media if this was my comment section. Poor woman can’t win. And in WHAT universe is the left ‘bigbig’ or ‘an absolute unit’, come on now.” Another comment praised Lautner’s advocacy, adding, “He’s a good guy. Love to see him supporting body positivity no matter what someone looks like!”

In a world where appearances are often given far too much weight, both Lautner and Gomez are setting an example of kindness as well as the much rarer self-acceptance.