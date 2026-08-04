New Delhi, Groww Foundation, the philanthropic arm of investment platform Groww, on Tuesday announced the launch of 'Imprint', a fully-sponsored publishing programme in collaboration with the Jaipur Literature Festival , aimed at supporting budding writers. Groww Foundation, JLF launch publishing programme for aspiring writers

The inaugural edition of the initiative has received close to 1,500 registrations from across the country, the organisation said in a statement.

The programme seeks to address barriers faced by aspiring writers, including limited access to publishers, low royalty structures and the high costs associated with self-publishing.

"With Imprint, we aim to bridge that gap by empowering the writer community with a wide audience, ensuring that first-time authors don't face difficulties in developing and publishing. The response we've seen, with close to 1,500 manuscripts from across the country, reinforces just how much untapped creative potential exists today- all it needed was an avenue.

"Through our partnership with the JLF, we hope to help promising writers turn their passion into vocation, and if a few of them are able to find readers, confidence and a foothold in the literary world, our job with Imprint would be a success," Kalpana Swaminathan, head of Groww Foundation, said in a statement.

Under 'Imprint', participants are required to submit the first chapter of their manuscript along with a synopsis. Following an initial screening, longlisted writers will be invited to submit full manuscripts, which will be evaluated by a jury.

The shortlisted entries will receive editorial mentorship, professional editing, cover design, production and publication support.

"At JLF, we have always believed that literature flourishes when new voices are discovered, nurtured and given the opportunity to be heard. While readers often encounter the finished book, the journey of becoming a writer can be uncertain and inaccessible for many.

"Imprint is an important step towards opening that journey to talented writers who may otherwise never find a pathway to publication," said Sanjoy K Roy, managing director of Teamwork Arts.

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