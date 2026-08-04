DY Patil, former Bengal governor, dies at 92

Former West Bengal governor and senior Congress leader DY Patil died after a prolonged illness at his residence in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, on Tuesday, family sources said. HT Image

He was 92.

A veteran politician and educationist, Patil founded several educational institutions in Maharashtra. He is survived by his sons, former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Satej Patil, Sanjay Patil and Ajinkya Patil.

Hailing from Kolhapur, Patil served as an MLA from 1967-78. He then turned his focus to the education sector, and founded the D Y Patil University, which offers courses in medicine, engineering and several other disciplines.

A Padma Shri awardee, Patil had served as the governor of Tripura, Bihar and held additional charge of West Bengal.

Leaders remember Patil Condolences poured in as leader across the country remembered his contributions and leadership.

Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary called the news of Patil's death “heartbreaking" and hailed his contributions in the fields of education, health, and public service.

“The news of the demise of Padma Shri Dr. D. Y. Patil Ji is extremely heartbreaking. As a visionary educationist, social worker, and former Governor of Bihar, he made indelible contributions in the fields of education, health, and public service. His inspiring life will forever remain memorable,” he said in a post on X.