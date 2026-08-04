DY Patil, former Bengal governor, dies at 92
DY Patil is survived by his sons, former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Satej Patil, Sanjay Patil and Ajinkya Patil.
Former West Bengal governor and senior Congress leader DY Patil died after a prolonged illness at his residence in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, on Tuesday, family sources said.
He was 92.
A veteran politician and educationist, Patil founded several educational institutions in Maharashtra. He is survived by his sons, former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Satej Patil, Sanjay Patil and Ajinkya Patil.
Hailing from Kolhapur, Patil served as an MLA from 1967-78. He then turned his focus to the education sector, and founded the D Y Patil University, which offers courses in medicine, engineering and several other disciplines.
A Padma Shri awardee, Patil had served as the governor of Tripura, Bihar and held additional charge of West Bengal.
Leaders remember Patil
Condolences poured in as leader across the country remembered his contributions and leadership.
Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary called the news of Patil's death “heartbreaking" and hailed his contributions in the fields of education, health, and public service.
“The news of the demise of Padma Shri Dr. D. Y. Patil Ji is extremely heartbreaking. As a visionary educationist, social worker, and former Governor of Bihar, he made indelible contributions in the fields of education, health, and public service. His inspiring life will forever remain memorable,” he said in a post on X.
“May God grant a place at His holy feet to the departed noble soul and bestow strength upon the bereaved family and his countless well-wishers to bear this immense sorrow.”
Former union cabinet minister Suresh Prabhu said he was “deeply saddened” by the passing of the former governor and remembered him as a “distinguished educationist” for his contribution to education and nation building.
Prabhu said that he shared a “personal" relationship with Patil, adding that he will always remember him for his “kindess” and “humility.”
In a post on X, he said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. D. Y. Patil, former Governor and a distinguished educationist whose vision transformed the lives of countless students through his immense contribution to education and nation-building.”
“I had a very warm personal relationship with him and will always remember his kindness, humility and unwavering commitment to public service. His wisdom and encouragement left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.”
"My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire D. Y. Patil family. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti."
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