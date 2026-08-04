UP govt to shower flowers from sky on kanwariyas in 7 western districts

The helicopter will then fly to Saharanpur, where devotees will receive a floral welcome from 11.45 am to 12.45 pm. The programme will continue in Muzaffarnagar from 1.30 pm to 2.15 pm, followed by Meerut from 3.45 pm to 4.30 pm.

According to the detailed schedule issued by the government, the helicopter will depart from Lucknow for Baghpat at around 8 am on August 9. Flower petals will be showered on kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) in the Baghpat region from 10.30 am to 11.15 am.

Kanwariyas on western Uttar Pradesh's major routes will receive an aerial floral welcome, as the state government plans flower showers from helicopter across seven districts on August 9 and 10.

The helicopter's total flying time on the first day will be six hours and 10 minutes.

On August 10, the helicopter will take off from Meerut and shower flower petals on Kanwariyas in Ghaziabad from approximately 8.30 am to 9.15 am.

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It will then proceed to Hapur, where devotees will be given a floral welcome from 9.45 am to 10.30 am, followed by Bulandshahr from 11.15 am to noon.

After completing the programme, the helicopter will depart from Bulandshahr for Lucknow at 12.30 pm.

The total flying time on the second day will be three hours and 45 minutes, taking the overall duration of the two-day aerial flower shower campaign to nine hours and 55 minutes, the statement said.

The arrangements are part of the state government's efforts to ensure that the annual Shravan Kanwar Yatra is conducted in a grand, safe and orderly manner, while providing a spiritually enriching experience for the devotees.