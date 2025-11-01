BTS’ Jin wraps RunSeokjin Tour brings J-Hope, Jungkook and V back on stage: Watch

K-pop star Jin’s RunSeokjin EP Tour Encore in Incheon turned into a reunion spectacle for fans of BTS this weekend. On Day 1, which took place on October 31, 2025, at the Incheon Munhak Main Stadium, Jin surprised the crowd by inviting his fellow BTS members J‑Hope and Jungkook on stage. BTS’ Jin wraps RunSeokjin Tour with J-Hope, Jungkook and V joining him on stage in Incheon(Instagram/jin)

Semi BTS reunion

The pair kicked off the night by performing their own hits, Standing Next To You and Killin’ It (Girl), before joining Jin for a medley of BTS classics, including My Universe, IDOL, So What, and Jamais Vu. The moment that stole hearts came when Jin leaned back theatrically into Jungkook and J-Hope’s arms during Super Tuna, the playful choreography playing out just as fans had hoped. Social media exploded with clips of the trio dancing, laughing, and celebrating together.

V gets emotional

Then came Day 2, held on November 1, 2025, again at the same stadium. This time, another BTS member, V (Kim Taehyung), made an emotional appearance. According to fan streams and online posts, V performed his solo track "Love Me Again" and was visibly moved during the performance, wiping away tears on stage at one point. The atmosphere shifted from high-energy spectacle to intimate reunion, delighting fans who had long awaited a shared moment like this.

Throughout the two-day finale, fans packed the stadium each night, with global livestreams capturing the magic for those watching at home. The encore tour had been announced in early October, surprising many after the main leg of the tour had concluded earlier.

Jin, who released his solo albums Happy and Echo earlier in 2025, was already celebrating his solo breakthrough, but bringing his bandmates back together reignited fan excitement for BTS as a collective. The way J-Hope and Jungkook danced alongside Jin on Day 1 sent social media into a frenzy. The next night, V’s emotional performance reminded fans that beyond the hits, the friendship and shared history run deep.

FAQs

Q1. What is Jin’s RunSeokjin Tour?

It’s Jin’s solo concert series celebrating his solo releases and return to live performances.

Q2. When and where was the tour finale held?

The final two shows took place in Incheon, South Korea, on October 31 and November 1, 2025.

Q3. Which BTS members joined Jin on stage?

J-Hope and Jungkook performed on Day 1, while V joined Jin for an emotional performance on Day 2.