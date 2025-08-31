BTS Golden Maknae Jungkook shares ADHD diagnosis with ARMY amidst home tour: ‘I can’t help it…'

The BTS ARMY received an unexpected surprise from Jungkook on Friday (August 29), when the 27-year-old Jungkook went live on Weverse. What started as a casual conversation soon turned into a mini house tour, with the Golden Maknae showing fans glimpses of his home — from his cosy TV setup to the staircase layout and even his gym corner. The idol seemed at ease, walking around and interacting warmly before returning to his sofa to continue chatting with fans. BTS Golden Maknae Jungkook

“I can’t help it…”

But the live stream took a deeper turn when Jungkook opened up about his health. During the broadcast, one user left a comment asking him not to move around so much. Jungkook responded candidly, revealing for the first time that he has adult ADHD. “I can’t help it. I kind of have adult adhd. I have it so I keep moving like this,” he admitted, explaining that the constant movement is something he struggles to control.

The revelation struck a chord with fans, who quickly rallied around him. Many expressed disappointment at the comment that prompted his confession, while showering Jungkook with support and understanding. One fan wrote, “If he wants to rock a bit, he will, if he wants to stay still, he will. Why're they pressed even about that?” Another added, “JK and be himself he at his home if he want to move he can.”

Others were more frustrated, calling out the insensitivity of the remark. “I hate how people come to him with this kind of comments it’s such disrespectful :(” said one fan, while another suggested taking action against the commenter: “Can we find out who made that comment and mass report that user ????”

For ARMY, Jungkook’s honesty only deepened their admiration for him. On the work front, the band is currently back together in South Korea after their USA visit, hopefully preparing for their comeback in 2026!