Iran's Interior Minister arrives in Pakistan with 'good news' as US-Iran conflict escalates

According to Geo News, Naqvi said after receiving Momeni that the Iranian leader has come with some "good news" and that the visit will help further strengthen bilateral ties.

Momeni was received by his Pakistani counterpart, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who had invited him to visit the country. Iran's official IRNA news agency confirmed Momeni's arrival in Islamabad in a post on X, saying the visit was aimed at “boosting cooperation between the two nations.”

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni arrived in Pakistan on Monday for talks with the country's top leadership, as the military confrontation between Iran and the US continues to escalate.

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Meetings planned with PM and Army chief During the visit, Momeni will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Geo News reported.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia following days of military exchanges between the US and Iran. The US has carried out strikes on multiple targets in Iran, while Tehran has retaliated by targeting American interests in West Asia, further raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

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Background The visit comes as Pakistan continues its efforts to help ease tensions between Iran and the United States. A Pakistani interior ministry source told AFP on Monday that Momeni would hold talks with Pakistani officials, though it was not officially confirmed if the trip was linked to Pakistan's mediation efforts.

Pakistan said last week that it remains committed to encouraging all sides to stop hostilities and resume talks under a memorandum of understanding it had helped broker last month.

"While the implementation of the MoU is facing challenges, Pakistan will continue to encourage all sides to end violence and resume technical-level talks in accordance with the MoU," Tahir Andrabi, Pakistan's foreign office spokesman, told reporters in Islamabad last week.

Momeni has earlier taken part in mediation-related talks and had hosted Naqvi during the Pakistani minister's visit to Iran.

-with PTI and AFP inputs